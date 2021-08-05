Global Bioadhesives (Plant & Animal) Markets, 2021-2026 With 2020 As The Base Year - Leading Players Are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M, H.B. Fuller Co., Toyo Ink, Ashland Global And EcoSynthetix
This report's scope will cover all the commercially available plant-based and animal-based adhesives that are actively being consumed by key end-use industries.
The report will have detailed analysis of key trends and opportunities that would impact market growth. It will also analyze the major challenges faced by manufacturers and end users of bio adhesives. A separate section, Key Market Indicators, will be provided and will include detailed descriptions about the recent trends in the bioadhesives market.This report will also have a separate section highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on the bioadhesives market at a global level. The section will include COVID-19's impact on demand and supply of bioadhesives, price impact and various strategic decisions taken by governments to boost the market.The market size and estimations will be provided in terms of volume (tons) and value (US$ millions), considering 2020 as base year and with a market forecast given from 2021 to 2026. For companies reporting their revenue in US$, the revenues will be taken from annual reports; for companies that report their revenue in other currencies, the average annual currency conversion rate will be used for the particular year to convert the revenue to US$.The report will be segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The geographical regions are further segmented into major countries and sub-regions including the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Russia, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council, a political and economic alliance of six Middle Eastern countries - Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman), and the rest of all the other regions.
Country and regional level market size, with respect to source and application, will also be provided. The impact of COVID-19 will be considered while estimating the market size. Report Includes:
- An overview of the global bioadhesives market
- Estimation of the market size, both in terms of volume and value, and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Discussion on how stringent government regulations on fuel-based adhesives and consumer demand for non-hazardous products leads to the development of bio-based adhesives and how bio-renewable feedstock helps in reducing carbon footprints
- Description of mechanical and chemical properties of bioadhesives and quantification of bioadhesives market based on source, application, and region
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast and assessment of new developments and product launches in the bioadhesives industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M, H.B. Fuller Co., Toyo Ink Group, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. and EcoSynthetix Inc.
