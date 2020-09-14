Global Bio-pharmaceutical Manufacturing Capacity And Production Report 2020: Comparison Of Production By Biotherapeutic Developers And Contract Manufacturing Organizations

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "17th Annual Report and Survey on Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Capacity and Production" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2020 17th Annual Report and Survey of Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Capacity and Production is the most recent study of biotherapeutic developers and contract manufacturing organizations' current and projected future capacity and production. This report's data-rich analysis will help improve your decision-making in biomanufacturing operations, with in-depth analysis of capacity, production trends, benchmarks, and much more.

In-depth analysis and summary of the key survey findings, trends and implications for industry-wide biomanufacturing capacity and biotherapeutic production. Comparison of production by biotherapeutic developers and contract manufacturing organizations. Current and future potential industry bottlenecks.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION AND DISCUSSION1-1 Introduction: The Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industries1-2 Current Status and Market Trends1-3 Market Potential1-4 Biopharmaceuticals and Biosimilars in the Pipeline1-5 Global Biopharmaceutical and Recombinant Protein/MAb Markets1-6 Biopharmaceutical Markets by Product Class1-7 Animal Derived Products and Biopharmaceuticals1-8 Future Trends in the Biopharmaceutical Industry1-9 Future Biopharmaceutical Market TrendsCHAPTER 2: FUTURE OF BIOPROCESSING: EXPERTS' PERSPECTIVE2-1 Cell and Gene Therapy - Future of Bioprocessing2-2 Continuous Processing - Present and Future Challenges2-3 China and Asia's position in Global Bioproduction2-4 Intersection of Biopharma and Small Pharma: Small Molecule Manufacturing Lessons for a New Industry2-5 Upstream and Downstream Biologics Manufacturing: Mapping the Future Challenges and Trends2-6 Suppliers' Contributions to Bioprocessing Advances2-7 Contract Manufacturing's Contributions to Bioprocessing Advances2-8 Worldwide Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Capacity Analysis: Growth Continues Across the Board2-9 China's Advances in Global Biopharma and Bioprocessing: A 10-year Projection on Need for Quality ImprovementsCHAPTER 3: EMERGING ISSUES IN BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING3-1 Industry Trends in 20183-2 Budget Issues in 20183-3 Operational Changes3-4 New Bioprocessing Products Development Opportunities in 20183-5 Factors in Biomanufacturing Creating Improvements3-6 Cost-Cutting Actions & Development Timelines (2016 data)3-7 Average Cost per Gram Recombinant Protein3-8 Assay Development3-9 Perfusion Operations and Continuous Bioprocessing Operations Issues3-10 Perfusion Operations and Continuous Bioprocessing Trends3-11 Discussion3-12 Cell and Gene Therapy Platforms3-13 Selecting Bioreactors in New Facilities (2017 data)3-14 Discussion: Industry Trends and IssuesCHAPTER 4: CAPACITY UTILIZATION4-1 Capacity Utilization Trends4-2 Capacity Utilization: CMOs vs. Biotherapeutic Developers4-3 Capacity Utilization: U.S. vs. Western European Manufacturers4-4 Respondents' Current Total Production Capacity4-5 Discussion: Capacity Trends4-6 Range of Titers with mAb Production4-7 Discussion: Capacity and Industry TrendsCHAPTER 5: CURRENT AND FUTURE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS5-1 Current Capacity Constraints5-2 Expected Capacity Constraints 210 Respondents' Expectations of Capacity Constraints by 20235-3 Factors Impacting Future Production Capacity5-4 Key Areas to Address to Avoid Future Capacity Constraints5-5 DiscussionCHAPTER 6: FUTURE CAPACITY EXPANSIONS6-1 Planned Future Capacity ExpansionsCHAPTER 7: OUTSOURCING TRENDS IN BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING7-1 Current Outsourcing by Production System7-2 Future Outsourcing7-3 Outsourced Activities in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing7-4 Critical Outsourcing Issues7-5 CMOs' Problems with Their Clients7-6 Country Selections for International Outsourcing (Off-shoring) of Biomanufacturing7-7 Offshoring Trends7-8 5-Year Projection for Percentages of Biomanufacturing International Outsourcing/Off-shoringCHAPTER 8: DISPOSABLES AND SINGLE-USE SYSTEMS IN BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING8-1 Use of Disposables and Single-Use Systems8-2 Leachables and Extractables8-3 Reasons for Increasing Use of Disposables & Single-Use Systems 3268-4 Factors That May Restrict Use of Disposables8-5 Suppliers' Expectations for Standards Setting Bodies8-6 Need for Single-use Sensors, and Bioreactor Attributes8-7 Satisfaction with Single-use Device Vendors8-8 Single Use Operations and Trends8-9 Discussion of Single-use BioprocessingCHAPTER 9: DOWNSTREAM PURIFICATION9-1 Impact of Downstream Processing on Capacity9-2 Specic Purication Step Constraints9-3 Downstream Purication Issues9-4 mAb Purication Capacity Estimates9-5 New Downstream Processing Technologies9-6 Improvements to Downstream Operations9-7 DiscussionCHAPTER 10: QUALITY ISSUES, BATCH FAILURES, AND PAT IN BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING10-1 Quality Initiative Implementation10-2 Hurdles to Implementing Process Analytical Technology10-3 Batch Failure Frequency in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing10-4 Primary Cause of Batch Failures, Percentages of Failures10-5 Quality Problems in BioManufacturing Attributed to Vendors10-6 DiscussionCHAPTER 11: HIRING, EMPLOYMENT GROWTH, AND TRAINING IN BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING11-1 Hiring Trends11-2 Hiring in 2023: 5-year Trends11-3 Hiring Challenges Today11-4 Training in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing11-5 Intersection of Biopharma and Small Pharma11-6 DiscussionCHAPTER 12: New Methods: Continuous and Process Intensification, Cell and Gen12-1 PerfusionAreas of Involvement12-2 Trends in Fill-Finish and Related Bioprocessing Capacity12-3 Current Fill-Finish Trends12-4 DiscussionCHAPTER 13: SUPPLIERS TO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING AND LIFE SCIENCES13-1 Demographics13-2 Growth Rate of Sales by Suppliers13-4 Budget Issues and Problems Faced by Industry Suppliers13-5 Cost Cutting Actions by Vendors13-6 Problems Clients Have with Their Vendors13-7 Vendor Expansion Plans13-8 New Technology Areas in Development by Vendors13-9 Sales Staff Training 502 Days of Training Provided13-10 Biopharma Vendors' Financial Outlook for 201813-11 Discussion of Biopharma SuppliersFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3bdm10

