Global Bio-based Market Report 2021

There is growing consumer demand and regulatory push for bio-based materials with high performance, good recyclability and biodegradable properties to underpin the transition towards more sustainable manufacturing and products. Materials from biomass sources include bulk chemicals, platform chemicals, solvents, polymers, and biocomposites.The many processes to convert biomass components to value-added products and fuels can be classified broadly as biochemical or thermochemical. In addition, biotechnological processes that rely mainly on plant breeding, fermentation, and conventional enzyme isolation also are used.New bio-based materials that may compete with conventional materials are emerging continually, and the opportunities to use them in existing and novel products are explored in this publication.

1 Research Methodology 2 Introduction2.1 Aims and objectives of the study 3 Executive Summary3.1 The global paints and coatings market3.2 Biobased paints and coatings3.3 Market drivers3.4 Challenges using biobased paints and coatings 4 Types and Materials4.1 Alkyd coatings4.1.1 Alkyd resin properties4.1.2 Biobased alkyd coatings4.1.3 Products4.2 Polyurethane coatings4.2.1 Properties4.2.2 Biobased polyurethane coatings4.2.3 Products4.3 Epoxy coatings4.3.1 Properties4.3.2 Biobased epoxy coatings4.3.3 Products4.4 Acrylate resins4.4.1 Properties4.4.2 Biobased acrylates4.4.3 Products4.5 Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA)4.5.1 Properties4.5.2 Bio-PLA coatings and films4.6 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)4.6.1 Properties4.6.2 PHA coatings4.6.3 Commercially available PHAs4.7 Cellulose4.7.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)4.7.1.1 Properties4.7.1.2 Applications in paints and coatings4.7.2 Cellulose nanofibers4.7.2.1 Properties4.7.2.2 Product developers4.7.3 Cellulose nanocrystals4.7.4 Bacterial Nanocellulose (BNC)4.8 Rosins4.9 Biobased carbon black4.9.1 Lignin-based4.9.2 Algae-based4.10 Lignin4.10.1 Lignin structure4.10.2 Types of lignin4.10.2.1 Sulfur containing lignin4.10.2.2 Sulfur-free lignin from biorefinery process4.10.3 Properties4.10.4 The lignocellulose biorefinery4.10.5 Applications4.10.6 Challenges for using lignin4.10.7 Lignosulphonates4.10.8 Kraft Lignin4.10.9 Soda lignin 4.10.10 Biorefinery lignin 4.10.11 Organosolv lignins 4.10.12 Application in coatings4.11 Edible coatings4.12 Protein-based biomaterials for coatings4.12.1 Plant derived proteins4.12.2 Animal origin proteins4.13 Alginate 5 Markets for Biobased Coatings5.1 Global market revenues to 2031, total5.2 Global market revenues to 2031, by market 6 Company Profiles6.1 Advanced Biochemical ( Thailand) Co., Ltd (ABT)6.2 Aekyung Chemical Co., Ltd.6.3 Akzo Nobel N.V.6.4 Alberdingk Boley GmbH6.5 allnex GmbH6.6 Alfa Kimya S.A.6.7 Altropol Kunststoff GmbH6.8 AMSilk GmbH6.9 Amyris, Inc.6.10 Apeel Sciences6.11 Applied Graphene Materials6.12 Aquapak Polymers Ltd6.13 Archroma6.14 Arkema S.A.6.15 AVA Biochem AG6.16 Avantium B.V.6.17 Baril Coatings B.V.6.18 BASF SE6.19 Biome Bioplastics6.20 Borregaard Chemcell6.21 Brightplus Oy6.22 BYK-Chemie GmbH6.23 Cargill Corporation6.24 Celanese Corporation6.25 Cellicon B.V.6.26 Cellucomp Ltd.6.27 Celluforce, Inc.6.28 Cellugy6.29 Chemical Process Services Ltd. (Bitrez)6.30 Chemol Company (Seydel)6.31 Clariant AG6.32 Corbion N.V.6.33 Cortec Corporation6.34 Covestro AG6.35 Cosun Beet Company6.36 Croda International plc6.37 Daily Polymer6.38 Danimer Scientific6.39 DKS Co. Ltd.6.40 Domsjo Fabriker AB6.41 Dow Chemical Company6.42 DuPont Tate & Lyle, LLC6.43 Eastman Chemical Company6.44 Ecoat S.A.S6.45 Eco Safety Products6.46 EcoSynthetix, Inc.6.47 Elementis plc6.48 Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc.6.49 Emery Oleochemicals LLC6.50 Essential Polymers6.51 Esbottle Oy6.52 Ethox Chemicals LLC6.53 Evonik Industries AG6.54 Fraunhofer Institute for Silicate Research ISC6.55 Futurity Bio-Ventures Ltd.6.56 Gen Corporation6.57 GEON Performance Solutions6.58 GFBiochemicals6.59 Green Lizard Technologies Ltd6.60 Hokuetsu Toyo Fibre Co., Ltd.6.61 Holmen Iggesund6.62 Imerys S.A.6.63 India Glycol6.64 Ingevity6.65 Itaconix6.66 IUV Srl6.67 JRS Rettenmaier & Sohne GmbH6.68 Kane Biotech, INc.6.69 KH Neochem6.70 Kraton Corporation6.71 Labema Laboratories6.72 Lanxess AG6.73 Living Ink Technologies6.74 LEUNA-Harze GmbH6.75 Lixea6.76 LOTTE Chemical Corporation6.77 The Lubrizol Corporation6.78 Marusumi Paper Company Limited6.79 Melodea Ltd.6.80 Michelman6.81 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation6.82 Mitsui Chemicals, inc.6.83 Mondi6.84 mori6.85 Nabaco, Inc.6.86 Natural Fiber Welding, INc.6.87 Nature Coatings, Inc.6.88 NatureWorks6.89 Nippon Paper Industries6.90 Novamont S.p.A.6.91 Nxtlevvel6.92 Oji Paper COmpany6.93 Omya6.94 Orineo6.95 OrganoClick AB6.96 Osaka Gas Group6.97 Perstorp AB6.98 Polaris Renewables LLC6.99 Polyferm6.100 PPG6.101 PTT MCC Biochem Co., Ltd.6.102 RAW Paints6.103 Relement BV6.104 Rengo Co., Ltd.6.105 Roquette S.A.6.106 RWDC Industries6.107 Sappi6.108 Seevix Material Sciences Ltd.6.109 S-EnPol Co., Ltd.6.110 Sharp Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd.6.111 Shenzhen Ecomann Biotechnology Co., Ltd.6.112 SICOMIN Epoxy Systems6.113 Solvay SA6.114 Spidey Tek6.115 Spolchemie6.116 Starlite Co., Ltd.6.117 Stora Enso Oyj6.118 Sufresca6.119 Sulapac Oy6.120 Sun Chemical Corporation6.121 Sugino Machine Limited6.122 Synthopol Chemie6.123 Take Cite Co., Ltd.6.124 Vencorex Chemicals6.125 VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd6.126 Wacker Chemie AG6.127 Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.6.128 WeylChem International GmbH6.129 Worlee-Chemie GmbH6.130 Zolpan SAS 7 References

