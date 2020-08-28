Global BIM Industry Report 2020-2025 With COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Type, Application, End-user, Project Lifecycle And Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Information Modeling Market (BIM) with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Software, Services), Application (Buildings, Civil Infrastructure, Industrial), End-User (AEC, Contractors and Facility Managers), Project Lifecycle, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Building Information Modeling Market is projected to grow from USD 4.5 billion in 2020 to USD 8.8 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 14.5%.

Rising urbanization and infrastructure projects drive the overall growth of building information modeling market The building information modeling market is driven by various factors, such as rising urbanization and infrastructure projects, growing benefits offered by BIM for the AEC industry, and increasing government mandates for BIM adoption. However low digitization in the construction industry poses challenges to the BIM market. Services to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period BIM services comprise services related to infrastructure modeling to architects, engineers, general contractors, and developers. In addition, BIM services include the provision of detailed engineering of a project, which helps in improving the quality of buildings, reducing their designing and maintaining costs, and sharing information more effectively among building owners, design teams, contractors, and facility managers.The service segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate as it includes the detailed engineering of a project, which helps in improving the quality of buildings, reducing their designing and maintaining costs, and sharing information more effectively among building owners, design teams, contractors, and facility managers. Based on applications, building is likely to be the fastest-growing application during 2020-2025 Due to rising trends in digitization across industries, BIM is gaining popularity in the construction industry. Building applications mainly includes commercial, residential, and retail buildings. Buildings are designed with the help of BIM mostly during the preconstruction phase, in which the 3D modeling of the structure is prepared and the flow of the entire building project is decided.These buildings are constructed mostly on a customized basis. BIM is widely used in building applications to reduce the cost overrun and time overrun, which may help in reducing the delays in the project. With the help of various tools such as 3D modeling and clash detection, it helps efficiently plan, design, construct, and manage buildings. APAC to record the highest growth rate in building information modeling market during the forecast period APAC is likely to be the highest growing market for building information modeling market in the coming years. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to the use of BIM for large-scale infrastructure and building projects. Government initiatives are expected to act as a major factor driving the BIM market in APAC. Governments have started imposing new regulations regarding building construction permit. Japan, China, and South Korea have already made BIM documents mandatory, especially for public buildings, along with green certification-related documents.

The building information modeling market comprises major players such Autodesk (US), Nemetschek ( Germany), Bentley Systems (US), Trimble (US), Dassault Systemes ( France), RIB ( Germany), Asite (UK), AVEVA (UK), Hexagon ( Sweden), and Archidata ( Canada). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the building information modeling market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Topics Covered 1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 COVID-19 Impact on Building Information Modelling4.1 Pre-COVID-19 Scenario4.2 Post-COVID-19 Scenario 5 Premium Insights5.1 Attractive Opportunities in BIM Market5.2 BIM Market, by Project Life Cycle5.3 BIM Market, by Application and Country5.4 Country-wise BIM Market Growth Rate 6 Market Overview6.1 Introduction6.2 Market Dynamics6.2.1 Drivers6.2.1.1 Rapid Urbanization and Increase in Infrastructure Projects6.2.1.2 Extensive Benefits Offered by BIM for AEC Industry6.2.1.3 Strong Government Support by Making Bim Adoption Mandatory6.2.2 Restraints6.2.2.1 High Initial Cost of BIM6.2.3 Opportunities6.2.3.1 Growing Use of AR/VR Technologies and Surging Adoption of BIM to Design Green Buildings6.2.3.2 Exciting Trend of Implementing IoT in Construction Projects6.2.3.3 Increasing Trend of BIM6.2.3.4 Growing Focus of Organizations to Introduce New Standards Such as ISO 19650 in BIM Market6.2.4 Challenges6.2.4.1 Low Level of Digitization in Construction Industry 7 Building Information Modeling Market, by Offering Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Software7.3 Services7.4 COVID-19 Impact on Building Information Modelling Market, by Type 8 Building Information Modeling Market, by Project Life Cycle8.1 Introduction8.2 Preconstruction8.3 Construction8.4 Operation8.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Project Life Cycle of BIM 9 Building Information Modeling Market, by Application9.1 Introduction9.2 Buildings9.3 Industrial9.4 Civil Infrastructure9.5 Oil & Gas9.6 Utilities9.7 Others9.8 COVID-19 Impact on BIM Applications 10 Building Information Modeling Market, by End-user10.1 Introduction10.2 AEC Professionals10.3 Consultants and Facility Managers10.4 Others10.5 COVID-19 Impact on BIM End-users 11 Geographic Analysis11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 APAC11.5 RoW11.6 Region-wise COVID-19 Impact 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Market Ranking Analysis12.2.1 Product Launches12.2.2 Agreements, Collaborations, Partnerships, and Contracts12.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions12.2.4 Expansions12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping12.3.1 Visionary Leaders12.3.2 Innovators12.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators12.3.4 Emerging Players 13 Company Profiles13.1 Introduction13.2 Key Players13.2.1 Autodesk13.2.2 Nemetschek13.2.3 Bentley Systems13.2.4 Trimble13.2.5 Dassault Systemes13.2.6 Rib Software13.2.7 Asite13.2.8 Aveva13.2.9 Hexagon 13.2.10 Archidata13.3 Other Key Players13.3.1 Acca Software13.3.2 Arcadiasoft13.3.3 Procore Technologies13.3.4 Concora13.3.5 Pyry13.3.6 Beck Technology13.3.7 Computers & Structures13.3.8 Robert McNeel & Associates13.3.9 4M Company 13.3.10 CCT InternationalFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9qpmi

