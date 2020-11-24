Global Biliary Stents Markets Report 2020

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biliary Stents Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers a range of products, some of which are disease-specific and others that are more often used across all types of patients and in general for health management. The market for biliary stents referred to in the report is limited to the devices/products included in this report.

The study will enable its readers to understand and gain insights into the current market, and it will also forecast the changing market scenario. The data provided can help industry players understand which market segments (products) are expected to grow at higher rates, which factors are driving growth, which factors are limiting growth, what the key opportunity areas are and so on.

Different products have different competitive scenarios in the global market for biliary stents, which is fragmented yet consolidated. This market is unevenly penetrated, with different stents at different stages of their product life cycle with varying degrees of market penetration across the various regions. A few market players hold a dominant market share, while the rest of the market is fragmented, with both national and global players. Biliary stents such as metal stents, plastic stents, and biodegradable stents that are specialized for diseases or patient conditions represent some of the key opportunity areas that hold moderate growth potential for the future growth of the market for biliary stents.

Some of the key growth strategies adopted by market players include collaborations and partnerships, product launches, and mergers and acquisitions, with product launches being the topmost strategy used to increase a company's market presence as well as its share.

The high rate of adoption of minimally invasive biliary stents has boosted the market growth. The development of advanced metal stents, bioabsorbable stents, magnetic stents, and anti-reflux stents will drive the market during the forecast period.

The market for biliary stents is a highly competitive market involving many public as well as regional and local companies. To assure and sustain profitability, these players must constantly differentiate themselves in terms of both costs and products, and they must practice continuous product development and upgrades.

The report also provides a detailed competitive outlook, including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. The Report Includes:

A brief overview of the global markets for biliary stents within the medical devices industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with corresponding market analysis data for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Estimation of the current and potential market size for biliary stents, market forecast and market share analysis on the basis of material type and geographical region

Country specific data and analysis of the United States , Canada , Mexico , France , Germany , Italy , Spain , UK, Japan , China , India , Australia , South Korea and other emerging economies

, , , , , , , UK, , , , , and other emerging economies Insight into the factors driving and restraining the growth of global biliary stents market, along with market overviews covering manufacturing process, value chain process and pricing analysis

Competitive landscape and key marketing strategies in biliary stents marketplace, including mergers and acquisition deals, partnerships, agreements, collaborations and joint ventures

Detailed company profiles of major market players, including Abbott, Boston Scientific, Medtronic plc, Edward Lifesciences, CONMED and Changzhou Health Microport Medical Devices

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Introduction Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Definition and Overview

Overview

Drivers and Restraints

Market Insights and Trends

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Key Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Biliary Stents in Minimally Invasive (MI) Procedures

Increasing Demand for Nitinol-Based Biliary Stents

Growing Prevalence of Biliary Diseases

Market Trends

Advancements in Stent Technology

Growing Demand for Bioabsorbable Stents

Availability of Alternate Options for Stent Placement

Development of New Biliary Stents

Market Restraints

Stringent Government Regulations

Complications Associated with Biliary Stents

Intense Competition

Chapter 5 Analysis of Market Factors

Supply Chain Analysis

Overview

R&D, Product Design and Early Design Prototyping

Regulatory Submissions and Approvals

Raw Material Supply

Manufacturing of Biliary Stents

Porters Five Forces

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Material Type

Overview

Technique

Safety

Different Types of Biliary Stents by Technology

Metal Biliary Stents

Market Size and Forecast

Uncovered Stents

Partially Covered Metal Stents

Fully Covered Metal Stents

Plastic Biliary Stents

Market Size and Forecast

Biodegradable Biliary Stents

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region Chapter 8 Regulatory Structure: Medical Devices Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Key Developments

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Abbott

Allium Medical Solutions

Becton, Dickinson And Co.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Changzhou Health Microport Medical Device Co. Ltd.

Cook Medical

Conmed Corp.

Dispomedica Gmbh

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Innovex Medical

Medtronic

Medinol

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Medi-Globe Gmbh

Taewoong Medical Co. Ltd.

Chapter 11 Appendix: AcronymsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b2utax

