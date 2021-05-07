Global Big Science Market Report 2021-2025 - New Technological Developments On Advanced Materials Used For Big Science Projects Such As Metals And Alloys, Polymers And Transparent Materials

DUBLIN, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Big Science Market: 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The report includes an estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025.

The following materials and technologies used in big science projects are covered:

Fusion power

Generation IV reactor

Quantum computing

DNA sequencing

Fuel cell

Shape memory alloys

Cryogenic-treated metals and alloys

Metal foams

Single crystals, glass and transparent ceramics

Superplastic alloys

Elastomers

Hypereutectic alloys

Magnetorheological fluids

The Report Includes:

72 tables

An overview of the global market for big science

Highlights of the new technological developments and discussion on advanced materials used for big science projects such as metals and alloys, polymers and transparent materials

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and description of regulatory and environmental developments

Analysis of important big science projects including international thermonuclear experimental reactor (ITER), and magnetic confinement fusion (MCF) project

Details of major advances in technologies and products, ongoing activities and information on organizations and contractors of the big science industry

Comprehensive profiles of major organizations and contractors of the industry

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview

Industry Structure

Opportunities

Challenges and Risks

Public Trust

Enormous Investment

Management Tasks

Procurement Procedures

Chapter 4 Global Market for Big Science

Aerospace

Artemis Program

Chang'e Project

Energy

Generation IV Reactors

Nuclear Fusion

Physics and Astronomy

Facility for Antiproton and Ion Research

International Linear Collider

Circular Electron Positron Collider

Square Kilometre Array

European Spallation Source

Extremely Large Telescope (ELT)

Other Industries

Chapter 5 Global Market for Advanced Materials for Big Science Projects

Metals and Alloys in Big Science

Cryogenic Treated Metals and Alloys

Fuel Pellet Materials for Generation IV Reactors

Metal Foam

Reduced-Activation Ferritic/Martensitic Steel

Shape Memory Alloys

Superconductor and Superconducting Magnets

Superplastic Alloys

Tungsten-Based (W-Based) Materials

Polymers

Engineered Plastics

Elastomers

Transparent Polymers

High-Performance Polymer Films

Transparent Materials

Transparent Ceramics

Neodymium Glass

Fused Silica

Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate (KDP) Crystal and Potassium Dideuterium Phosphate (DKDP) Crystal

Chapter 6 Big Science Organizations

Chapter 7 Big Science Contractors

Chapter 8 Appendix: Abbreviations and Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z9j6be

