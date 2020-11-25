Global Big Data Analytics In Retail Market (2020 To 2027) - By Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size And Application

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Big Data Analytics in Retail Market by Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Big data analytics in retail can enable detecting customer behavior, discovering customer shopping patterns and trends, improving the quality of customer service, and achieving better customer retention and satisfaction. It can be used by retailers for customer segmentation, customer loyalty analysis, pricing analysis, cross selling, supply chain management, demand forecasting, market basket analysis, finance and fixed asset management and more.Increase in spending on big data analytics tools, rise in need to deliver personalized customer experience to increase sales, surge in adoption of customer-centric strategies as well as rise in awareness about the benefits of big data analytics in retail are the major factors that fuel the growth of the big data analytics in retail market. In addition, increasing growth of e-commerce sector is also propelling the growth of this market. However, issues in collecting and collating the data from disparate systems is expected to hinder the big data analytics in retail market growth. On the contrary, integration of new technologies such as machine learning and AI in big data analytics in retail is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.The big data analytics in retail market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, application, and region. By component, the market is categorized into software and service. On the basis of deployment, it is classified into on-premise and cloud. As per organization size, market is divided into large enterprises and small & medium sized enterprises (SMEs). Depending on application, it is divided into sales & marketing analytics, supply chain operations management, merchandising analytics, customer analytics and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global big data analytics in retail market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global big data analytics in retail market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key Market Segments1.4. Research Methodology1.4.1. Secondary Research1.4.2. Primary Research1.4.3. Analyst Tools & Models Chapter 2: Executive Summary2.1. Key Findings2.1.1. Top Impacting Factors2.1.2. Top Investment Pockets2.2. Cxo Perspective Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis3.3. Key Player Positioning3.4. Case Studies3.4.1. Case Study 013.4.2. Case Study 023.5. Market Dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Increase in Spending on Big Data Analytics Tools3.5.1.2. Rise in Need to Deliver Personalized Customer Experience to Increase Sales3.5.1.3. Increasing Growth of E-Commerce Sector3.5.2. Restraints3.5.2.1. Collecting and Collating the Data from Disparate Systems3.5.2.2. To Capture Customer Data3.5.3. Opportunity3.5.3.1. Integration of New Technologies Such as Iot, Ai and Machine Learning in Big Data Analytics in Retail3.5.3.2. Growing Demand of Predictive Analytics in Retail3.6. Impact Analysis: Covid-19 on Big Data in Retail Analytics Market3.6.1. Impact on Market Size3.6.2. Consumer Trends, Preferences, and Budget Impact3.6.3. Regulatory Framework3.6.4. Economic Impact3.6.5. Key Player Strategies to Tackle Negative Impact3.6.6. Opportunity Window (Due to Covid Outbreak) Chapter 4: Big Data Analytics in Retail Market, by Component4.1. Overview4.2. Software4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Region4.3. Service4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Region Chapter 5: Big Data Analytics in Retail Market, by Deployment5.1. Overview5.2. On Premise5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Region5.3. Cloud5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Region Chapter 6: Big Data Analytics in Retail Market, by Organization Size6.1. Overview6.2. Large Enterprises6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Region6.3. Smes6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Region Chapter 7: Big Data Analytics in Retail Market, by Application7.1. Overview7.2. Sales and Marketing Analytics7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.2.3. Market Analysis, by Region7.3. Supply Chain Operations Management7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.3.3. Market Analysis, by Region7.4. Merchandising Analytics7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.4.3. Market Analysis, by Region7.5. Customer Analytics7.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.5.3. Market Analysis, by Region7.6. Others7.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.6.3. Market Analysis, by Region Chapter 8: Big Data Analytics in Retail Market, by Region8.1. Overview8.2. North America8.3. Europe8.4. Asia-Pacific8.5. LAMEA Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape9.1. Competitive Dashboard9.2. Top Winning Strategies9.3. Key Developments9.3.1. New Product Launches9.3.2. Partnership9.3.3. Acquisition9.3.4. Product Development9.3.5. Business Expansion9.3.6. Collaboration9.3.7. Agreement Chapter 10: Company Profile10.1. Adobe Inc.10.1.1. Company Overview10.1.2. Key Executives10.1.3. Company Snapshot10.1.4. Operating Business Segments10.1.5. Product Portfolio10.1.6. R&D Expenditure10.1.7. Business Performance10.1.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.2. Cisco Systems, Inc.10.2.1. Company Overview10.2.2. Key Executives10.2.3. Company Snapshot10.2.4. Product Portfolio10.2.5. R&D Expenditure10.2.6. Business Performance10.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.3. International Business Machines Corporation10.3.1. Company Overview10.3.2. Key Executives10.3.3. Company Snapshot10.3.4. Operating Business Segments10.3.5. Product Portfolio10.3.6. R&D Expenditure10.3.7. Business Performance10.3.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.4. Oracle Corporation10.4.1. Company Overview10.4.2. Key Executives10.4.3. Company Snapshot10.4.4. Operating Business Segments10.4.5. Product Portfolio10.4.6. R&D Expenditure10.4.7. Business Performance10.4.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.5. Sap Se10.5.1. Company Overview10.5.2. Key Executives10.5.3. Company Snapshot10.5.4. Operating Business Segments10.5.5. Product Portfolio10.5.6. R&D Expenditure10.5.7. Business Performance10.5.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.6. Sas Institute Inc.10.6.1. Company Overview10.6.2. Key Executives10.6.3. Company Snapshot10.6.4. Product Portfolio10.6.5. Business Performance10.6.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.7. Sisense Inc.10.7.1. Company Overview10.7.2. Key Executives10.7.3. Company Snapshot10.7.4. Product Portfolio10.7.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.8. Teradata Corporation10.8.1. Company Overview10.8.2. Key Executives10.8.3. Company Snapshot10.8.4. Product Portfolio10.8.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.9. Tibco Software Inc.10.9.1. Company Overview10.9.2. Key Executives10.9.3. Company Snapshot10.9.4. Product Portfolio10.9.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.10. Tableau Software10.10.1. Company Overview10.10.2. Key Executives10.10.3. Company Snapshot10.10.4. Product Portfolio10.10.5. R&D Expenditure10.10.6. Business Performance10.10.7. For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/glfww

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-big-data-analytics-in-retail-market-2020-to-2027---by-component-deployment-enterprise-size-and-application-301180530.html

