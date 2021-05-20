Global BFSI Security Market (2020 To 2027) - By Security Type, Enterprise Size, And End-user

DUBLIN, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "BFSI Security Market by Security Type, Enterprise Size, and End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

BFSI security involves a set of technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, machine learning, and big data. In addition, the BFSI sector consists of a group of companies that are dealing in core financing products & services. Furthermore, BFSI security solution & services help to prevent unauthorized access by hackers, safeguard networks, and reduce risk of potential malware.Rise in adoption of advance technologies such as cloud computing, application programming interfaces (APIs), data analytics, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation (RPA), chatbots, and machine learning, which improves quality of financial data across various regimes boosts the BFSI Security Market growth. In addition, surge in physical & cyber threats among the BFSI sector also propels the BFSI Security Market growth. However, concerns over consumer data privacy, risk of third-party security services, and huge cost of software implementation are some of the factors that hamper the market growth.On the contrary, several regulatory bodies are promoting & investing in security solutions & services in the BFSI sector for their business processes to expand. In addition, rapid expansion of banks, insurance companies, financial institutions, and other financing firms across developing countries is expected to increase demand for implementation of security solutions. These factors, as a result anticipated to boost the BFSI Security Market share in the coming years.The BFSI security market size is segmented on the basis of security type, enterprise size, end user, and region. On the basis of security type, the market is bifurcated into physical security and information security. In terms of physical security, the BFSI security market is further bifurcated into system and services. Based on information security, the BFSI security industry is further bifurcated into solution and services. On the basis of enterprise size, it is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). By end user, it is segmented into banks, insurance companies, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.BFSI Security Market Key PlayersThe report analyses profiles of key players operating in the BFSI security market, which include Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, McAfee, LLC, Microsoft, Sophos Ltd, and Trend Micro Incorporated. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. Key Benefits

The study provides in-depth analysis of the global BFSI security market along with the current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size are provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global BFSI security market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1. Key findings2.1.1. Top impacting factors2.1.2. Top investment pockets2.2. CXO perspective CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key forces shaping BFSI security market3.3. Market dynamics3.3.1. Drivers3.3.1.1. Surge in adoption of digitalization in BFSI sector3.3.1.2. Increasing physical & virtual threat in the BFSI sector3.3.2. Restraints3.3.2.1. Risk of third-party services3.3.2.2. Huge cost for an implementation of technological securities in the BFSI sector3.3.3. Opportunities3.3.3.1. Rise in adoption of internet in the BFSI sector3.4. COVID-19 impact analysis on BFSI security market3.4.1. Impact on BFSI security market size3.4.2. Change in consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact, owing to COVID-193.4.3. Framework for market challenges faced by BFSI security solution providers3.4.4. Economic impact on BFSI security solution providers3.4.5. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact on the industry3.4.6. Opportunity analysis for BFSI security solution providers CHAPTER 4: BFSI SECURITY MARKET, BY TYPE OF SECURITY4.1. Overview4.2. Physical Security4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Information Security4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: BFSI PHYSICAL SECURITY MARKET, BY OFFERING5.1. Overview5.2. Systems5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. By System Type5.2.2.1. Video Surveillance5.2.2.2. Access Control5.2.2.3. Intrusion & Fire Detection5.2.2.4. Physical Security Information Management (PSIM)5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.4. Market analysis, by country5.3. Services5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. By Service Type5.3.2.1. Implementation & integration service5.3.2.2. Training & support service5.3.2.3. Consulting service5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.4. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: BFSI INFORMATION SECURITY MARKET, BY OFFERING6.1. Overview6.2. Solution6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. By Solution Type6.2.2.1. Identity & Access Management Solutions6.2.2.2. Antivirus/Antimalware Solutions6.2.2.3. Encryption Solutions6.2.2.4. Data Loss Prevention Solutions6.2.2.5. Risk & Compliance Management6.2.2.6. Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems6.2.2.7. Disaster Recovery Solutions6.2.2.8. Distributed Denial of Service Solutions6.2.2.9. Others6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.4. Market analysis, by country6.3. Services6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: BFSI SECURITY MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE7.1. Overview7.2. Large enterprises7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.2.3. Market analysis, by country7.3. Small & medium enterprises (SMEs)7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 8: BFSI SECURITY MARKET, BY END USER8.1. Overview8.2. Banks8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.2.3. Market analysis, by country8.3. Insurance Companies8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.3.3. Market analysis, by country8.4. Others8.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities8.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 9: BFSI SECURITY MARKET, BY REGION9.1. Overview9.2. North America9.3. Europe9.4. Asia-Pacific9.5. LAMEA CHAPTER 10: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE10.1. Introduction10.1.1. Market player positioning, 201910.1.2. Top winning strategies CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES11.1. BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON INC.11.1.1. Company overview11.1.2. Company snapshot11.1.3. Product portfolio11.1.4. Business Performance11.1.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments11.2. BROADCOM11.2.1. Company overview11.2.2. Company snapshot11.2.3. Operating business segments11.2.4. Product portfolio11.2.5. BUSINESS PERFORMANCE11.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments11.3. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.11.3.1. Company overview11.3.2. Company snapshot11.3.3. Product portfolio11.3.4. Business performance11.4. DELL INC.11.4.1. Company overview11.4.2. Company snapshot11.4.3. Operating business segment11.4.4. Product portfolio11.4.5. Business performance11.5. Honeywell International Inc.11.5.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW11.5.2. Company snapshot11.5.3. Operating business segment11.5.4. Product portfolio11.5.5. Business performance11.6. INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.6.1. Company overview11.6.2. Company snapshot11.6.3. Operating business segments11.6.4. Product portfolio11.6.5. Business performance11.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments11.7. MCAFEE, LLC11.7.1. Company overview11.7.2. Company snapshot11.7.3. Product portfolio11.8. MICROSOFT11.8.1. Company overview11.8.2. Company snapshot11.8.3. Operating business segments11.8.4. Product portfolio11.8.5. Business performance11.9. SOPHOS LTD.11.9.1. Company overview11.9.2. Key Executives11.9.3. Company snapshot11.9.4. Product portfolio11.9.5. Business performance11.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments11.10. TREND MICRO INCORPORATED11.10.1. Company overview11.10.2. Company snapshot11.10.3. Product portfolio11.10.4. Business performanceFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hs2u1t

