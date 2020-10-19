Global Belt And Chain Drives Market, 2020-2024: Growth Opportunities In Collaboration & Use Of Newer Materials Enabling Broader Capabilities
DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Collaborative Business Models Set to Catalyze Growth in the Global Belt and Chain Drives Market, 2020 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides information on the global belt and chain drives market. It lists the major trends and the prevailing scenario across all regions and discusses the major drivers and challenges that will impact the market in the future. While improvements in belt design and the use of lubrication for chains has improved the life of these products, improper use of these drives and the absence of regular maintenance impact their longevity and increase their rate of replacement.Globally, with the exception of some countries in Asia Pacific (APAC), a lack of investor confidence has delayed new projects in various end-user industries. Unlike other systems used in industry settings, growth in the belt and chain drives industry is limited due to fewer opportunities for value addition and technological development. With some markets being impacted heavily by the slowdown, its effects are also being felt in related industries. However, there is a sense of optimism that the present scenario will gradually ease out during the forecast period as companies are always looking to incorporate newer methods to help address efficiency issues. There is a need to work with multiple vendors along the value chain as suppliers have the ability to navigate through different on price points. The present scenario has meant that vendors and financial institutions supporting some of these industries are unable to inject capital required for growth. Developments in IIoT and Big Data are becoming vital and require that end users adopt these technologies to improve their market share. However, it must be remembered that there are several factors such as technology and investments among others that need to be understood before estimating market revenue. APAC is a major market but given the far-reaching effects of COVID-19, growth in several regions are likely to be impacted. While the impact will vary across regions, the pandemic is expected to affect most regions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Research Scope
- Geographic Scope
- End-user Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- Market Distribution Channels
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Belt and Chain Drives Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Belt and Chain Drives Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Total Belt and Chain Drives Market - Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Total Belt and Chain Drives Market - Revenue Forecast
- Total Belt and Chain Drives Market - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Total Belt and Chain Drives Market - Revenue Forecast by Region
- Regional or Global Hotspots
- Belt Drives Market - Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Chain Drives Market - Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Belt and Chain Drives Market - Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry Discussion
- Belt Drives Market - Market Share Analysis
- Chain Drives Market - Market Share Analysis
5. Americas Breakdown
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Americas Market - Revenue Forecast
- Americas Market - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Competitive Analysis - Belt Drives Market
- Market Share Analysis - Belt Drives Market
- Competitive Analysis - Chain Drives Market
- Market Share Analysis - Chain Drives Market
- Americas Market - Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Americas Market - Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry Discussion
6. EMEA Breakdown
7. APAC Breakdown
8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- TIES Project - Major Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Collaboration for Growth
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Use of Newer Materials Enables Broader Capabilities
9. Key Conclusions
- The Last Word - Three Big Predictions
10. Appendix
