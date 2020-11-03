Global Battlefield Management System Market Report 2020-2025 With Profiles Of Rockwell Collins, General Dynamics, Saab Group, Harris, BAE Systems, L-3 Communications, Thales Group And Exelis

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Battlefield Management System Market 2020-2025 by Component, Type of Platform, System, Geography, Impact of COVID-19, Ansoff's Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Battlefield Management System Market is estimated to be USD 15.3 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 19.53 Bn by 2025 growing at CAGR of 5%.With the increasing political tensions between different nations, there has been a need to strengthen the military capacities and the BMS systems with their capabilities to help the military units towards efficient decision-making shall drive the market. However with the challenges to data theft and infrastructure developments, especially in the emerging economies, the growth for BMS can be digressed.Battlefield management systems are systems which integrate information to improvise command and control of a military unit. Battlefield management systems or BMS helps in providing accurate real time information which is helpful while taking responsive decisions based on data. It provides data regarding the analysis of the target, automated recommendations, and awareness of the situation for the target objects. The system consists of computer-based command and control system designed to enhance the situational awareness and ability to execute operations.

Company ProfilesSome of the companies covered in this report are Rockwell Collins, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Saab Group, Harris Corporation, BAE Systems, L-3 Communications Corporation, Thales Group and Exelis Inc. among others. IGR Competitive QuadrantThe report includes IGR Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyse and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc. Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Battlefield Management System Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of COVID-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using IGR Positioning Quadrants, the publisher's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Market Dynamics Drivers

Need for enhanced Situational Awareness

Increased use of Battlefield Management Systems for Special Operations

Rapidly growing terrorist activities

Restraints

High Cost Involved in Implementation of Battlefield Management Systems

Communication Technology Infrastructure

Cyber Security

Opportunities

Increased Focus on Military Modernization

Rise in Research and Development Activities

Trends

Technological advancements like the use of VR and AI in Battlefield Systems

Increasing shift towards C2BMC

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview 5 Market Analysis 6 Global Battlefield Management System Market, by Component 7 Global Battlefield Management System Market, by Platform 8 Global Battlefield Management System Market, by System 9 Global Battlefield Management System Market, by Geography 10 Competitive Landscape 11 Company Profiles

