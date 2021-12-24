Global Battery Technology In Commercial Aviation 2021: Deploying EGSE For Enhanced Operational Efficiency

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Battery Technology in Commercial Aviation Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The "Global Battery Technology in Commercial Aviation Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Airlines, OEMs, and MROs need to evaluate their current operating economics to understand the importance of adopting sustainable alternatives and create strategies to prepare for the future, specifically by developing a technological roadmap for MROs.

Compliance with expanding regulations in air transport and economic conditions brings urgency to aircraft certification and support. Impartial data custodians are needed to standardize certification procedures for evolutionary and revolutionary technologies. Aviation regulations must adapt to growing solutions in this area by providing robust and seamless testing and approval processes.

Commercializing and pricing battery-driven electric alternatives in airframe systems, eGSE, and SAF presents a challenge for manufacturers, operators, and service providers, prompting a sizable investment in creating these products and services.

While COVID-19 has affected air travel demand and supply chains globally, airlines and airport operators are even more intent on finding cost-efficient strategies to improve their business sustainability.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Battery Technology in the Commercial Aviation Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

What You Need to Know First

Trends You Need to Know

Market Overview

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Business Use Cases for eGSE

Battery Chemistry Review

Discussion by Region

Battery Technology Market Landscape in Commercial Aviation

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - More Electric Aircraft for Improved Energy Efficiency in Commercial Aviation

Growth Opportunity 2 - Batteries and Advanced Aircraft Technology Enabling Aviation's Net-zero Emissions Target

Growth Opportunity 3 - Deploying eGSE for Enhanced Operational Efficiency

Growth Opportunity 4 - Utilizing SAF to Reduce Lifecycle Emissions of Commercial Aviation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8i77vp

