Global Battery Monitoring System Market Report 2020-2025: Component (Hardware And Software) & Type (Wired Battery Monitoring System And Wireless Battery Monitoring System)

DUBLIN, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Battery Monitoring System Market, by Component (Hardware and Software), by Type (Wired Battery Monitoring System and Wireless Battery Monitoring System), by Battery Type, by End-User, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Battery Monitoring System Market was valued at $ 2,490 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5,331 million by 2025.

A Battery Monitoring System is an electronic device which provide real-time monitoring of battery, preventing from costly downtime, protecting the battery from operating outside its safe operating area and also calculating & balancing its environment.

Anticipated market growth is majorly attributed to favorable initiatives by various governments for boosting production and adoption of electric vehicles to conserve energy and decrease the environmental pollution associated with the combustion of conventional energy sources.

Moreover, increasing necessity of generating renewable power and the rising need to increase the operational efficiency of batteries will drive the growth of the Global Battery Monitoring System Market through 2025.The Global Battery Monitoring System Market is segmented based on component, type, battery type, end-user and region. Based on the component, the market is segmented into Hardware & Software. The hardware segment dominates the market and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2025, due to the ease of installation, faster sampling of data, reduced cabling, and high-resolution data recording abilities of hardware components such as sensors, data loggers, etc.Based on the type, the market is segmented into wired battery monitoring system & wireless battery monitoring system. The wired battery monitoring system will lead the market until 2025. Nevertheless, the wireless battery monitoring system will also grow as they enable remote monitoring system of all operations. Based on the type of battery, the market is segmented into Lithium-ion battery, Lead Acid battery & others. The Lithium-ion based battery segment is expected to dominate the market due to their growing adoption in power tools, battery backup and electric vehicles.Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to continue its dominance due to growing investments in data centers and renewable power generation capacities by constituent nations like China, India & Japan. Moreover, presence of leading companies in countries such as China and Japan is also bolstering the regional market growth.Some of the leading players in the Global Battery Monitoring System Market include SBS, PowerShield Limited, Schneider Electric, BatteryDAQ, HBL Power Systems Limited, SOCOMEC Group, Curtis Instruments, Inc., BTECH, Eagle Eye Power Solution, among others.

Key Target Audience:

Battery monitoring system manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

Organizations, forums and alliances related to battery monitoring systems market

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Market research and consulting firm.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Battery Monitoring System Market 4. Executive Summary 5. Voice of Customers5.1. Cost performance of process5.2. Energy Efficiency of process5.3. Recovery of active material 6. Global Battery Monitoring System Market Landscape 7. Global Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast7.1.1. By Value7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.2.1. By Component (Hardware and Software)7.2.2. By Type (Wired Battery Monitoring System and Wireless Battery Monitoring System)7.2.3. By Battery Type (Lithium-Ion Battery, Lead-Acid Battery and Others)7.2.4. By End-User (Data Centre, Telecommunications, Energy, Automotive and Others)7.2.5. By Company (2019)7.2.6. By Region7.3. Market Attractiveness Index 8. Asia-Pacific Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast8.1.1. By Value8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.2.1. By Component8.2.2. By Type8.2.3. By Battery Type8.2.4. By End-User8.2.5. By Country8.3. Market Attractiveness Index8.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis8.4.1. China Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook8.4.2. India Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook8.4.3. Japan Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook8.4.4. South Korea Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook8.4.5. Australia Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook 9. North America Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook9.1. Market Size & Forecast9.1.1. By Value9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.2.1. By Component9.2.2. By Type9.2.3. By Battery Type9.2.4. By End-User9.2.5. By Country9.3. Market Attractiveness Index9.4. North America: Country Analysis9.4.1. United States Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook9.4.2. Canada Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook9.4.3. Mexico Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook 10. Europe Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook10.1. Market Size & Forecast10.1.1. By Value10.2. Market Share & Forecast10.2.1. By Component10.2.2. By Type10.2.3. By Battery Type10.2.4. By End-User10.2.5. By Country10.3. Market Attractiveness Index10.4. Europe: Country Analysis10.4.1. Germany Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook10.4.2. United Kingdom Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook10.4.3. France Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook10.4.4. Italy Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook 11. Middle East and Africa Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook11.1. Market Size & Forecast11.1.1. By Value11.2. Market Share & Forecast11.2.1. By Component11.2.2. By Type11.2.3. By Battery Type11.2.4. By End-User11.2.5. By Country11.3. Market Attractiveness Index11.4. MEA: Country Analysis11.4.1. Saudi Arabia Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook11.4.2. UAE Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook11.4.3. Qatar Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook11.4.4. South Africa Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook 12. South America Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook12.1. Market Size & Forecast12.1.1. By Value12.2. Market Share & Forecast12.2.1. By Component12.2.2. By Type12.2.3. By Battery Type12.2.4. By End-User12.2.5. By Country12.3. Market Attractiveness Index12.4. South America: Country Analysis12.4.1. Brazil Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook12.4.2. Argentina Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook12.4.3. Colombia Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook 13. Market Dynamics13.1. Drivers13.2. Challenges 14. Market Trends & Developments 15. Supply Chain Analysis 16. Policy & Regulatory 17. Competitive Landscape17.1. Storage Battery System LLC (SBS)17.2. Power Shield Limited17.3. Schneider Electric17.4. NDSL17.5. Battery DAQ17.6. HBL Power System Limited17.7. SOCOMEC Group17.8. Curtis Instruments, Inc.17.9. BTECH17.10. Eagle Eye Power Solution 18. Strategic RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2xvib

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-battery-monitoring-system-market-report-2020-2025-component-hardware-and-software--type-wired-battery-monitoring-system-and-wireless-battery-monitoring-system-301253653.html

SOURCE Research and Markets