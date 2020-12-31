Global Barrier Materials Market Report 2020: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts 2014-2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Barrier Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Barrier Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"The global barrier materials market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global barrier materials market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Barrier materials refer to various packaging and enclosure solutions designed to minimize or prevent the permeability of gases, liquids or radiation. They are effective against oxygen, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, water vapors, aroma compounds and light, and maintain the quality of the packaged contents.

Some of the commonly used barrier materials include glass, metal, plastic and laminated films. They are often used along with polypropylene, polyethylene, polyamide, ethylene vinyl alcohol, polylactic acid and ethylene-vinyl acetate for improved sealing, optical clarity and various other mechanical and barrier properties. As a result, they find applications across various industries, such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, automotive and agriculture.

Significant growth in the packaging industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the growing demand for effective packaging solutions from the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries is augmenting the market growth.

With rising awareness regarding food safety among the masses, barrier materials are widely used to manufacture packaging materials with enhanced shelf-life. They are also used for protecting products, such as meat, fish, dairy and farm produce, from contamination and deterioration in quality.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of bio-based barrier materials, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. In comparison to the traditionally used materials, these bio-barriers are recyclable, compostable and biodegradable. In line with this, product manufacturers are also developing colorful prints and innovative adhesives to bond the layers together.

Other factors, including the rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities for the production of scratch and abrasion resistant materials, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global barrier materials market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global barrier materials market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global barrier materials market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?"

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Barrier Materials Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Type6.1 Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC)6.2 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)6.3 Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN)6.4 Others 7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry7.1 Pharmaceuticals7.2 Food and Beverage7.3 Agriculture7.4 Cosmetics7.5 Automotive7.6 Others 8 Market Breakup by Region 9 SWOT Analysis9.1 Overview9.2 Strengths9.3 Weaknesses9.4 Opportunities9.5 Threats 10 Value Chain Analysis 11 Porters Five Forces Analysis11.1 Overview 12 Price Analysis 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players

3M Company

Arkema S.A.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Chang Chun Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Kureha Corporation

Mondi plc

Solvay S.A.

Teijin Limited

The Dow Chemical Company.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p62ufn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-barrier-materials-market-report-2020-industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-2014-2025-301199656.html

SOURCE Research and Markets