Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market (2020 To 2026) - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, And Forecasts

The report on the global bariatric surgery devices market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global bariatric surgery devices market to grow with a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on bariatric surgery devices market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.The report on bariatric surgery devices market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global bariatric surgery devices market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global bariatric surgery devices market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the publisher's Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Report Findings1) Drivers

High adoption due to benefits such as fewer post-surgery infections, faster recovery, fewer post-surgery infections, reduced pain, bleeding control, and high accuracy

Rising Prevalence Of Obesity

2) Restraints

High cost of the devices

3) Opportunities

Development of effective procedures

Segments CoveredThe global bariatric surgery devices market is segmented on the basis of procedure, devices, and end-user.The Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Procedure

Sleeve Gastrectomy

RY Gastric Bypass

Adjustable Gastric Band

Intra Gastric Balloon

Others

The Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Devices

Surgical Stapler

Gastric Band

Gastric Balloon

Others (Sutures)

The Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by End-user

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Company ProfilesThe companies covered in the report include

Johnson and Johnson

GI Dynamics Inc.

Covidien plc

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Allergan Inc.

USGI Medical Inc.

TransEnterix Inc.

SemiLEDs Ltd.

Mediflex Surgical Procedures

Other

What does this Report Deliver?1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the bariatric surgery devices market.2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the bariatric surgery devices market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global bariatric surgery devices market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.4. The publisher's Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify. Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface1.1. Report Description1.2. Research Methods1.3. Research Approaches 2. Executive Summary2.1. Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Highlights2.2. Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Projection2.3. Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Regional Highlights 3. Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Overview3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Dynamics3.2.1. Drivers3.2.2. Restraints3.2.3. Opportunities3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Bariatric Surgery Devices Market3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Procedure3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Devices3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Bariatric Surgery Devices Market 4. Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Macro Indicator Analysis 5. Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Procedure5.1. Sleeve Gastrectomy5.2. RY Gastric Bypass5.3. Adjustable Gastric Band5.4. Intra Gastric Balloon5.5. Others 6. Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Devices6.1. Surgical Stapler6.2. Gastric Band6.3. Gastric Balloon6.4. Others (Sutures) 7. Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by End-user7.1. Hospitals and Clinics7.2. Ambulatory Surgery Centers 8. Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Region 2020-20268.1. North America8.1.1. North America Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Procedure8.1.2. North America Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Devices8.1.3. North America Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by End-user8.1.4. North America Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Country8.2. Europe8.2.1. Europe Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Procedure8.2.2. Europe Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Devices8.2.3. Europe Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by End-user8.2.4. Europe Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Country8.3. Asia-Pacific8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Procedure8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Devices8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by End-user8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Country8.4. RoW8.4.1. RoW Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Procedure8.4.2. RoW Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Devices8.4.3. RoW Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by End-user8.4.4. RoW Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Sub-region 9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market9.2. Companies Profiled9.2.1. Johnson and Johnson9.2.2. GI Dynamics Inc.9.2.3. Covidien plc9.2.4. Intuitive Surgical Inc.9.2.5. Allergan Inc.9.2.6. USGI Medical Inc.9.2.7. TransEnterix Inc.9.2.8. SemiLEDs Ltd.9.2.9. Mediflex Surgical Procedures 9.2.10. OtherFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q5p1qo?

