Global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Analysis (2020 To 2026) - Featuring DST Systems, Eclinicalworks & GE Healthcare Among Others

The Global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management market is expected to reach $12.74 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2026. Back-End Revenue Cycle Management is defined as the collection and management of revenue from the backend office. The cycle starts after the provider has conducted a patient visit and performed clinical documentation and coding responsibilities. Revenue cycle management staff gets engaged in claims management, medical billing, and final patient financial responsibility collections as a part of the back-end.Factors such as the rising significance of refutation management, declining reimbursement rates, and increasing patient volume are driving the market growth. However, the high cost of deployment is hampering the market growth. Based on end user, the healthcare payers segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Insurance providers need to comply with various federal and regional laws and regulations. Many of these regulations have privacy and security concerns relating to patient information and strict auditing and reporting requirements. With the help of back-end revenue cycle management solutions, insurance providers adhere to regulatory requirements and reduce unnecessary penalties and punishments. The growing stringency of regulations for payers is thus driving the adoption of back-end revenue cycle management by healthcare payers.The key vendors mentioned are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Athenahealth, Cerner, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Conifer Health Solutions, Context 4 Healthcare, DST Systems, Eclinicalworks, GE Healthcare, Gebbs Healthcare Solutions, Health Solutions Plus (HSP), Mckesson (Now A Part of Change Healthcare Inc), Nthrive, Optum Inc (A Subsidiary of Unitedhealth Group Inc), Plexis Healthcare Systems, Quest Diagnostics, Ram Technologies and The SSI Group. Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered: 1 Market Synopsis 2 Research Outline2.1 Research Snapshot 2.2 Research Methodology 2.3 Research Sources 2.3.1 Primary Research Sources 2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources 3 Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers 3.2 Restraints 4 Market Environment4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market, By Delivery Mode5.1 Introduction 5.2 Cloud-Based Delivery Mode 5.3 On-Premise Delivery Mode 6 Global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market, By Product & Service6.1 Introduction 6.2 Software 6.3 Services 7 Global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market, By End User7.1 Introduction 7.2 Healthcare Providers 7.3 Healthcare Payers 8 Global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market, By Geography8.1 Introduction 8.2 North America 8.3 Europe 8.4 Asia Pacific 8.5 South America 8.6 Middle East & Africa 9 Strategic Benchmarking 10 Vendors Landscape10.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 10.2 Athenahealth 10.3 Cerner 10.4 Cognizant Technology Solutions 10.5 Conifer Health Solutions 10.6 Context 4 Healthcare 10.7 DST Systems 10.8 Eclinicalworks 10.9 GE Healthcare 10.10 Gebbs Healthcare Solutions 10.11 Health Solutions Plus (HSP) 10.12 Mckesson (Now A Part of Change Healthcare Inc) 10.13 Nthrive 10.14 Optum Inc (A Subsidiary of Unitedhealth Group Inc) 10.15 Plexis Healthcare Systems 10.16 Quest Diagnostics 10.17 Ram Technologies 10.18 The SSI Group For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/491vi3

