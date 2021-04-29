Global Baby Oral Care Products Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baby Oral Care Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global baby oral care products market reached a value of US$ 1.26 Billion in 2020. Oral care refers to the practice of keeping a clean and disease-free mouth, which is extremely important for all individuals, especially for babies, once they start the process of teething. A baby's temporary teeth start appearing at the age of around four months, and it is imperative to care for oral hygiene in order to prevent cavities, tooth decay or gum diseases. Baby oral care products are available in various forms such as toothpaste with mild or strong formula or with natural and herbal ingredients and toothbrushes with soft, gentle or long bristles.The frequent occurrence of tooth decay and other oral issues, such as Early Childhood Caries (ECC) that has a long-term effect on the oral health of the child, is catalyzing the demand for baby oral care products. With growing spending capacity, consumers are now more inclined toward purchasing premium and innovative products. Furthermore, rising urbanization resulting in increased exposure to popular baby oral care products and increasing awareness about baby oral hygiene are also catalyzing the growth of the market. Other factors driving the market include strong growth from emerging markets such as India and China, product innovations, rising demand for value added products, etc. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global baby oral care products market to exhibit moderate during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The report has analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company, Pigeon Corporation, and Unilever Plc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global baby oral care products market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global baby oral care products industry?

What has been impact COVID-19 on the global baby oral care products industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global baby oral care products industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global baby oral care products industry?

What is the structure of the global baby oral care products industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global baby oral care products industry?

What are the profit margins in the global baby oral care products industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Baby Oral Care Products Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Product5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel5.6 Market Breakup by Region5.7 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product6.1 Toothpaste6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Toothbrush6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Others6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel7.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Departmental Stores7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Convenience Stores7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Online7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Others7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region8.1 Europe8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 North America8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Asia Pacific8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Middle East and Africa8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Latin America8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 SWOT Analysis9.1 Overview9.2 Strengths9.3 Weaknesses9.4 Opportunities9.5 Threats 10 Value Chain Analysis 11 Porters Five Forces Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers11.4 Degree of Competition11.5 Threat of New Entrants11.6 Threat of Substitutes 12 Price Analysis12.1 Price Indicators12.2 Price Structure12.3 Margin Analysis 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 Church & Dwight Co., Inc.13.3.2 Colgate-Palmolive Company13.3.3 Johnson & Johnson13.3.4 Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company13.3.5 Pigeon Corporation13.3.6 Unilever PlcFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/spo92d

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-baby-oral-care-products-market-2021-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301280187.html

SOURCE Research and Markets