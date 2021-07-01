Global Baby Feeding Bottles Market Report 2021: Market To Reach $3.5 Billion By 2026 - U.S. Market Is Estimated At $448.3 Million In 2021, While China Is Forecast To Reach $595.1 Million By 2026

DUBLIN, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baby Feeding Bottles - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Baby Feeding Bottles Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Baby Feeding Bottles estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period.

The global baby feeding bottles market is slated to garner a significant momentum owing to the confluence of a number of favorable factors. The baby feeding bottles market is estimated to be driven by increasing number of working women, rising acceptance of infant formula and busy lifestyles.

Plastic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Silicone segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $448.3 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $595.1 Million by 2026

The Baby Feeding Bottles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$448.3 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$595.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

In these markets, increasing acceptance of infant formula along with availability of different formula milks by leading brands is poised to push market growth. Another prominent factor is continuing transformation of the retail as well as distribution infrastructure. The emergence of new models like online platform, neighbourhood stores and brick-and-mortars stores is expected to increase consumer access to these products and foster consumption.

Global demand for these bottles is fueled by increasing product awareness and proliferation of the Internet. Another prominent factor driving the market growth is the explosive growth displayed by the e-commerce industry. Online platforms provide an extensive line of baby feeding bottles to attract parents. In addition, an increasing number of companies are investing in the online channel to expand the customer base and boost sales.

Glass Segment to Reach $615.4 Million by 2026

Factors like distortion of bottles in freezers and health concerns associated with plastics are driving customers` preference for glass bottles. In the global Glass segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$247.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$343 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$201.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Global Population and Rise in Number of New Births: Opportunity Galore for Baby Feeding Bottles

Rising Women Workforce Drives Demand for Baby Feeding Bottles

Increasing Uptake of Formula Milk Propels the Demand for Baby Feeding Bottles

Convenience & Safety Remain Defining and Sought-After Aspects of Baby Feeding Bottles

Improved Features & Better Materials Take Center Stage

BPA-Free Baby Feeding Bottles Gain Traction

Revival in Demand for Glass Baby Bottles

Growing Parent Awareness Bodes Well for the Baby Feeding Bottles Market

Premiumization Trend Spurs Market Demand

Product Launch & Innovation: Hallmark of Global Baby Feeding Bottles Market

Rising Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets Offer Increased Growth Prospects

Expanding Urban Population Spurs Market Growth

The Millennials Reaching Child-Bearing Age Drive Healthy Market Growth

Rising Popularity of Online Retailing Lends Traction to Market Growth

Use of Social Media for Marketing Expands Market Reach

Growing Awareness about Benefits of Breastfeeding - A Market Restraint

