Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market Report 2021-2028: Advancements In Online Business Platforms Are Enhancing The Accessibility And Availability Of Products

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Weight Management, Immunity Enhancement, Strength Training), by Distribution Channel (Fitness Studio, Gyms), by Region, and...

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Weight Management, Immunity Enhancement, Strength Training), by Distribution Channel (Fitness Studio, Gyms), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global B2B sports nutrition market size is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 9.8%

Consumers are proactively participating in sporting and fitness activities as there has been a rise in the inclination to pursue a healthy and physically fit lifestyle amongst them. The surge in the number of gyms and fitness centers globally is supporting fitness goals of their members.

The rising awareness of the importance of nutrition-based products is a key factor driving the market. Moreover, the fitness centers and gyms endorse sports nutrition products, thereby propelling market growth. Advancements in online business platforms are enhancing the accessibility and availability of products, globally.Globalization has led to rapid change the lifestyle patterns, which has changed dietary habits. This, in turn, has led to nourishment deficiencies and an increased prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular ailments, and obesity.

Rising health awareness and shift in mentality from curative care to preventive care amongst consumers are boosting demand for sports supplements and products. Consumers are focusing on self-care and are meticulously tracking their nutrition and health status. Globally, people are getting concerned about their personal health and are readily adopting an active lifestyle.

As per the International Health, Racquet, and Sportsclub Association estimates, the number of health club members witnessed an incremental growth from 58.0 million in 2010 to 73.6 million in 2019.Lastly, key players are increasingly investing in the development of new innovative products to upgrade their product portfolios. Companies are catering to the rising demand for organic and plant-based nutritional products, which is eventually contributing to development.

For instance, Clif Bar and Company in February 2021 launched their Luna bars product portfolio with probiotics to promote digestive health and to serve as a healthy meal replacement option. Similarly, in July 2019 Herbalife Nutrition launched Herbalife 24- BCAAs to provide quick recovery and to enhance performance. B2B Sports Nutrition Market Report Highlights

The market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing inclination towards healthier lifestyles, rising number of fitness and health centers, and increasing healthcare expenditure

The recovery segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to increasing health consciousness and consumption of sports nutrition products for muscle growth and recovery

The gyms segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the surge in the number of gyms and fitness centers worldwide

North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to increased disposable income, rising number of gyms, and the presence of major key players

B2B Sports Nutrition Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Market Lineage Outlook

Parent Market Outlook

Nutraceuticals market

Related/Ancillary Market

Over The Counter Drugs Market

Fortified Foods And Beverages Market

Market Driver Analysis

Increase in health consciousness and rise in awareness about sports nutrition products

Increasing disposable income

Increasing number of initiatives in the field of sports nutrition

Market Restraint Analysis

Availability of counterfeit products in the market

Market Challenge Analysis

Changes in Regulatory Scenario

Major Deals and Strategic Alliances

Joint Ventures

Product Launches

Merger and Acquisitions

Expansion

Partnerships

Companies Mentioned

Glanbia PLC

Abbott

PepsiCo

General Nutrition Centers, Inc.

The Bountiful Company

Clif Bar & Company

& Company Science In Sport

The Hut Group

Cardiff B2B Sports Nutrition Limited

Iovate Health Sciences International, Inc.

MusclePharm

Post Holdings Inc.

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9so3ir

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-b2b-sports-nutrition-market-report-2021-2028-advancements-in-online-business-platforms-are-enhancing-the-accessibility-and-availability-of-products-301392001.html

SOURCE Research and Markets