Global Awareness Initiative Reports Azerbaijan Violated Humanitarian Ceasefire

Global Initiative reports that a humanitarian ceasefire was announced to take effect on Oct. 10, 12:00 local time by Armenia, Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan. However, less than an hour after the effective time, Azerbaijan opened fire.

YEREVAN, Armenia, Oct. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To stop disinformation surrounding the current conflict with Turkey and Azerbaijan and spread awareness in the international community, Armenia's tech community leaders came together to form the Global Awareness initiative.

What's happening on the frontline of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia reports that before the announcement of the humanitarian ceasefire, Azerbaijan attempted a subversive-intelligence infiltration in the direction of Hadrut. Russian military journalists from WarGonzo report that the adversary is assumed to be part of a foreign army, possibly Turkish Special Forces. The attempt came after Ilham Aliyev's announcement on Oct. 9, 2020 , about having captured the Hadrut region. However, president Aliyev's statement was immediately officially denied by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia as well as by reporters from WarGonzo, who were physically in the Hadrut area.

According to BILD journalist Paul Ronzheimer reporting from Stepanakert, the Azerbaijani army is still shelling the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), and fighting is still ongoing in the South. Other regions are relatively calm.

