Global Awareness Initiative Reports Azerbaijan Deliberately Targets Hospitals And Kindergartens In Nagorno-Karabakh
YEREVAN, Armenia, Oct 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To stop disinformation surrounding the current conflict with Turkey and Azerbaijan and spread awareness in the international community, Armenia's tech community leaders came together to form the Global Awareness initiative.
Latest news from the frontline of Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh:
- In the afternoon of Oct. 14, the Minister of Defense of Armenia reports that the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have targeted hospitals in Artsakh where civilians also receive medical treatment. During the day, there has been more shelling in the town of Martuni, their artillery hit a local kindergarten. These are violations of the humanitarian ceasefire and gross violation of international humanitarian law.
- On Oct. 14, Azerbaijan targeted the territory of the Republic of Armenia adjacent to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. The attack was made on sheer assumptions that the military equipment, which was on Armenian soil, "intended" to start fire towards Azerbaijan. As a result of Azerbaijan's unprovoked aggression on the territory of Armenia, a 14-year-old teenager was wounded.
- The Democratic nominee for president, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris both issued separate statements on the escalating military conflict in Karabakh. In his statement, Joe Biden particularly said, "I am deeply concerned by the collapse of the October 10 ceasefire and the resumption of fighting in and around Nagorno-Karabakh." Biden also added that the Trump Administration must tell Azerbaijan that it will not tolerate its efforts to impose a military solution to this conflict.
- Azerbaijani peace activists Narmin Shahmarzade and Giyas Ibrahimov have been called to the Prosecutor's Office for questioning. They were told that though there is "freedom of speech," the views they express publicly can "result in something more serious against the state's interests." The two activists also have received harassment statements, as well as threats to their lives. On Oct. 13, three journalists were detained for their professional activities.
- Azerbaijan's MOD has published a video "they filmed in captured Hadrut." But an analysis by a Russia-based verification team claims the video was actually filmed in a neighboring village, Tagaser. The analysts suggest that some parts of the video might have been recorded during Azerbaijan's militant invasion of Hadrut's two days ago. The publishing of the video comes after Ilham Aliyev's unfounded claims that Hadrut had been successfully captured by the Azerbaijani Army, which the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh immediately denied.
- According to the Wall Street Journal, Turkey has recruited hundreds of fighters from Syrian militias to join Azerbaijan in fighting Armenia over the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh. Hundreds more are preparing to go, according to two Syrians involved in the effort.
