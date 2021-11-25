Global Aviation Freight & Cargo Market Research Report (2021 To 2026) - By Cargo Type, Destination, Service, End-use And Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aviation Freight & Cargo Market Research Report by Cargo Type, Destination, Service, End-use, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Aviation Freight & Cargo Market size was estimated at USD 102.78 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 115.28 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.50% reaching USD 208.41 billion by 2026. Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Aviation Freight & Cargo Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Aviation Freight & Cargo Market, including AirBridgeCargo Airlines LLC, All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd, Asiana Airlines Inc., Bollore Logistics LLC, British Airways PLC, Cargolux Airlines International SA, Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, China Airlines Ltd, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, DHL International GmbH, DSV Panalpina A/S, Etihad Airways PJSC, Expeditors International, FedEx (Federal Express) Corporation, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics GmbH & Co. KG, International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Magma Aviation Limited, Multitrans, Ltd., Nippon Express Co. Ltd, Panalpina Group, Qatar Airways Company QCSC, Singapore Airlines Limited, The Emirates Group, United Parcel Service Inc., and Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Aviation Freight & Cargo Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Aviation Freight & Cargo Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Aviation Freight & Cargo Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Aviation Freight & Cargo Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Aviation Freight & Cargo Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Aviation Freight & Cargo Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Aviation Freight & Cargo Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Dynamics5.1. Introduction5.2. Drivers5.2.1. Growing demand for faster delivery of shipments and air freight transportation services5.2.2. Emergence of the e-commerce sector 5.2.3. Rising demand from just-in-time manufacturers5.3. Restraints5.3.1. High costs associated with air freight services and solution5.4. Opportunities5.4.1. Liberalization of the rules and regulations in the aviation industry especially the air cargo industry5.4.2. Demand for time-sensitive materials from pharmaceuticals and healthcare5.4.3. Development of technological advancements to transform air freight operations5.5. Challenges5.5.1. Skyrocketing fuel prices and escalating security concerns 6. Aviation Freight & Cargo Market, by Cargo Type6.1. Introduction6.2. General Cargo6.3. Special Cargo 7. Aviation Freight & Cargo Market, by Destination7.1. Introduction7.2. Domestic7.3. International 8. Aviation Freight & Cargo Market, by Service8.1. Introduction8.2. Express8.3. Freight8.4. Mail 9. Aviation Freight & Cargo Market, by End-use9.1. Introduction9.2. Commercial9.3. Private 10. Americas Aviation Freight & Cargo Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Argentina10.3. Brazil10.4. Canada10.5. Mexico10.6. United States 11. Asia-Pacific Aviation Freight & Cargo Market11.1. Introduction11.2. Australia11.3. China11.4. India11.5. Indonesia11.6. Japan11.7. Malaysia11.8. Philippines11.9. Singapore11.10. South Korea11.11. Taiwan11.12. Thailand 12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Aviation Freight & Cargo Market12.1. Introduction12.2. France12.3. Germany12.4. Italy12.5. Netherlands12.6. Qatar12.7. Russia12.8. Saudi Arabia12.9. South Africa12.10. Spain12.11. United Arab Emirates12.12. United Kingdom 13. Competitive Landscape13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix13.1.1. Quadrants13.1.2. Business Strategy13.1.3. Product Satisfaction13.2. Market Ranking Analysis13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player13.4. Competitive Scenario13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement13.4.4. Investment & Funding13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 14. Company Usability Profiles14.1. AirBridgeCargo Airlines LLC14.2. All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd.14.3. Asiana Airlines Inc.14.4. Bollore Logistics LLC14.5. British Airways PLC14.6. Cargolux Airlines International SA14.7. Cathay Pacific Airways Limited14.8. China Airlines Ltd.14.9. Deutsche Bahn AG14.10. Deutsche Lufthansa AG14.11. DHL International GmbH14.12. DSV Panalpina A/S14.13. Etihad Airways PJSC14.14. Expeditors International14.15. FedEx (Federal Express) Corporation14.16. Hellmann Worldwide Logistics GmbH & Co. KG14.17. International Consolidated Airlines Group SA14.18. Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.14.19. Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd.14.20. Kuehne + Nagel International AG14.21. Magma Aviation Limited14.22. Multitrans, Ltd.14.23. Nippon Express Co. Ltd.14.24. Panalpina Group14.25. Qatar Airways Company QCSC14.26. Singapore Airlines Limited14.27. The Emirates Group14.28. United Parcel Service Inc.14.29. Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd. 15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/26l1zs

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-aviation-freight--cargo-market-research-report-2021-to-2026---by-cargo-type-destination-service-end-use-and-region-301432194.html

SOURCE Research and Markets