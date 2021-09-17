Global Autonomous Vehicles Market Report 2021: Progressive Regulatory Frameworks And Technology Developments Boost Future Growth Potential

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autonomous Vehicles Regulatory Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autonomous Vehicles Regulatory Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides an overview of testing and deployment regulations in 27 countries, including China, across the Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America.

The study also covers the autonomous vehicle testing landscape in these countries and strategies for further deployment in key markets. The adoption of autonomous vehicles relies on global regulations that favor the testing and development of autonomous driving.

Partners in the autonomous driving value chain are on the brink of developing advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving systems to enhance the safety and convenience requirements of the driver, passengers, and other vulnerable road users. Increasing automated safety requirements have necessitated the need for a robust regulatory framework for autonomous vehicles.

Regulations for autonomous vehicle testing and consumer deployment are typically developed and agreed upon on a regional level. Regulatory bodies, such as the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), along with countries such as Germany, Japan, and the United States, are working toward refining a global regulatory framework for autonomous vehicles.

Global deployment regulations for passenger vehicles are at level 3 autonomy, while several countries have commenced testing up to level 5 autonomy.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Autonomous Vehicles Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Growth Drivers for Autonomous Vehicle Regulations

Growth Restraints for Autonomous Vehicle Regulations

3. Global Autonomous Vehicle Regulations

AV Regulations Overview - Global

AV Regulations and Testing Landscape Overview - Europe

AV Regulations and Testing Landscape Overview - APAC and China

AV Regulations and Testing Landscape Overview - North America

AV Testing Landscape in Europe

AV Testing Landscape in Key APAC Countries

Testing Landscape of ICVs in Major Cities - China

AV Regulatory Framework in North America

4. Definitions

SAE International's Definition of Levels of Driving Automation

5. Autonomous Vehicle Regulations - Europe

UNECE Framework for AV Guidelines

1968 Vienna Convention - How It Affects AV Regulations

UNECE Regulations for Autonomous Feature Deployment

Regulations Overview - Austria

Regulations Overview - Belgium

Regulations Overview - Denmark

Regulations Overview - France

Regulations Overview - Germany

Regulations Overview - Italy

Regulations Overview - United Kingdom

Regulatory Framework of Other Countries in Europe

UNECE Regulation on Cybersecurity - UN R155

AV Testing Landscape in Europe

6. Autonomous Vehicle Regulations - APAC

Regulations Overview - China

Testing Landscape of ICVs in Major Cities - China

Robotaxi Testing Projects and Participants in China

Government Initiatives for ICV Adoption in China

Smart City Projects to Foster Early Deployment of ICVs in China

Strategic Investments of Autonomous Driving OEMs for the Deployment of ICVs in China

Regulations Overview - Japan

Regulations Overview - Singapore

Regulations Overview - Malaysia

Regulations Overview - South Korea

Regulations Overview - Australia

Regulations Overview - New Zealand

Regulations Overview - India

AV Testing Landscape and Deployment in Key APAC Countries

7. Autonomous Vehicle Regulations - North America

NHTSA Framework for ADS in the US

US Federal and State Regulatory Roles

US Roadmap for Strategic AV Development and Deployment

AV Testing and Deployment Regulations in the US

AV Regulatory Framework in North America

AV Regulatory Framework in the US

Regulations Overview - Canada

Regulations Overview - Mexico

Public Testing Projects for AV (Passenger Cars) in North America

Teleoperations Regulations in North America

Teleoperations Regulations in the US

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Harmonized Guidelines for Vertical Market Expansion

Growth Opportunity 2: Regulating L2+ and L3 Piloted Driving for Growth

Growth Opportunity 3: L4 Robotaxis and Shuttles for Consumer Deployment by 2024

9. Conclusion

