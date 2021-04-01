Global Autonomous Ships Market Report 2021-2027: Commercial, Defense, Partial Automation, Fully Autonomous, Remote Operation, New Built & Line Fit, Retrofit

DUBLIN, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Ships - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Autonomous Ships Market to Reach $9.9 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Autonomous Ships estimated at US$ 6.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 9.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the period 2020-2027.

Commercial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$ 6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Defense segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGRThe Autonomous Ships market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR. Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for Autonomous Ships by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets

World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by Geographic Region

World Current & Future Analysis for Defense by Geographic Region

World Current & Future Analysis for Partial Automation by Geographic Region

World Current & Future Analysis for Fully Autonomous by Geographic Region

World Current & Future Analysis for Remote Operations by Geographic Region

World Current & Future Analysis for New Built & Line Fit by Geographic Region

World Current & Future Analysis for Retrofit by Geographic Region

III. GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

