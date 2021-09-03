Global Autonomous Mobile Robots R&D Portfolio Report 2021: IP Scenario Is Extensively Driven By Advancements In Navigation, Localization & Mapping

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Mobile Robots: R&D Portfolio Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Mobile Robots: R&D Portfolio Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysis of key patent publication trends and global adoption scenario shows that while there is a lot of funding and focus into the development of the navigation of AMRs, the technology is under development for space applications as well.

The need for automation in logistics and warehouses is being driven by the increasing popularity of e-commerce which has experienced a further boost, same-day delivery demands, shortage of labor, and the time wasted by labor in travelling long distances and carrying out monotonous tasks and lastly the incapability to scale existing solutions such as conveyors or automated guided vehicles or forklifts to meet the customer demands.

Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) have become widely popular not only in the field of e-Commerce retail warehouses but have proven to have capabilities to collaborate with humans in different industries such as hospitality, healthcare, security, fashion, and third-party logistics. AMRs are highly scalable and are available in customer-friendly RaaS business models which makes it easy to adopt them.

Chapter 1 - Executive Summary1.1 Scope of the Technology and Innovation Research1.2 Research Methodology1.3 Research Process and Methodology1.4 Key Findings

Chapter 2: Autonomous Mobile Robots: Technology Landscape2.1 Autonomous Mobile Robots - Technology Overview2.2 Operation of Autonomous Mobile Robots with Top Modules2.3 Application Areas of Autonomous Mobile Robots Across Different Industries2.4 Key Applications of AMRs in Warehouses and Inventory Management2.5 Accuracy and Interoperability are Key Trends Influencing Development and Adoption of AMRs2.6 Autonomous Mobile Manipulation Robot is the Way Forward2.7 AMMR - Stakeholder, Applications and Technology Overview

Chapter 3: Implementation Case Scenario3.1 Use Case 1: Zalando, Germany and Magazino, Germany3.2 Use Case 2: GEODIS, France and Locus Robotics, US3.3 Use Case 3: Schnuck Markets, US and Simbe Robotics, US

Chapter 4: Factors Influencing Adoption of AMRs4.1 Factors Influencing Technology Development and Adoption - Scalability and Flexibility are the Driving Force4.2 Factors Influencing Technology Adoption- Limitation on Load Size Hinders Adoption

Chapter 5: Global Scenario, Key Research Areas, Patent, Funding Analysis5.1 Strategic Partnerships Aim to Advance Autonomous Mobile Robots Technology5.2 Strategic Alliances are Leading to the Development of Integrated Fulfillment Solutions5.3 Mergers and Acquisitions Indicate both Hardware and Software for AMRs are being Acquired to Aid New Innovations5.4 Space Autonomous Mobile Robots is the Most Active Area of Research5.5 Research by NASA Enables Progress in the Development and Operation of Space AMR5.6 Patent Assessment of AMRs - The US Leads in Patent Publication5.7 Patent Filing Shows Potential Application for AMRs beyond Warehouse Management5.8 Market Penetration and Strengthening R&D are Focus Areas for VC Investments in AMRs

Chapter 6: Companies to Action6.1 Locus Robotics, US6.2 Simbe Robotics, US6.3 Autonomous Security Robot Performs Patrols to Detect Anomalies6.4 Goods-to-Person Solution Enables Easy Warehouse Optimization and Management6.5 Autonomous Mobile Robot Performs End-to-End Process Automation6.6 Starship Technologies, US

Chapter 7: Impact of COVID-197.1 Autonomous Robots Deployed for Disinfection in the COVID Era7.2 Adoption of Disinfection Autonomous Robots Improves Safety of the Workplace7.3 AMR can be Deployed to Kill Viruses such as COVID-19 in Hospitals

Chapter 8: Growth Opportunities8.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Geographic Expansion Places Emphasis on Catering to Small Scale Industries and Developing Countries8.2 Growth Opportunity 2: IP Scenario is Extensively Driven by Advancements in Navigation, Localization & Mapping8.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Strategic Alliances Form the Crux of Technology Development

