Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market (2021 To 2028) - Featuring Aethon, Locus Robotics And Teradyne Among Others

The global autonomous mobile robots market is expected to register a CAGR of 24.34% during the estimated period of 2021-2028.Factors such as the growing need for better workplace safety and the emergence of industry 4.0 and smart factories motivate the market's growth. The wide applications of autonomous mobile robots and development in IoT and robotics are another set of factors estimated to support the overall development of the autonomous mobile robots market.However, increased capital requirements and a lack of a skilled workforce impede the global market's progress.The global autonomous mobile robots market covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.Globally, Europe holds the largest market for autonomous mobile robots and is expected to continue its stronghold till 2028. Several manufacturing companies would not be able to compete without robotics. Hence, robotics is gaining momentum across smaller manufacturing companies, as they contribute significantly to the region's manufacturing capacity. Additionally, the country's role in science supplements various domains, including robotics. This mainly relies on a broad spectrum of technologies. Hence, these developments are supporting the overall development of the autonomous mobile robots market within Europe. Competitive Outlook

The distinguished companies profiled in the autonomous mobile robots market include The Hitech Robotic Systemz Ltd, Fetch Robotics Inc, Omron Corporation, Vecna Robotics, Softbank Robotics, Aethon Inc, Mobile Industrial Robots APS, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc, Cimcorp Oy, Locus Robotics Inc, Kuka AG, Clearpath Robotics Inc, Teradyne Inc, SMP Robotics Systems Corp, and The Aviation Industry Corporation of China.Omron Corporation offers automation components, equipment, and systems for industrial automation, healthcare, and other sectors. It offers various products, including sensors, relays, safety devices, automation systems, switches, control devices, tire pressure monitoring systems, power steering, integrated control units, road management systems, and a digital thermometer. Omron has a strong R&D segment, with headquarters in Kyoto, Japan. Key Topics Covered: 1. Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market - Summary 2. Industry Outlook2.1. Impact Of Covid-19 On Autonomous Mobile Robots Market2.2. Key Insights2.2.1. Rising Awareness Of Amr Advantages2.2.2. Increasing Use Of Unmanned Ground Vehicles (Ugvs)2.2.3. Use Of Mobile Robots For Elderly People2.3. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis2.3.1. Threat Of New Entrants2.3.2. Threat Of Substitutes2.3.3. Bargaining Power Of Buyers2.3.4. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers2.3.5. Threat Of Competitive Rivalry2.4. Market Attractiveness Index2.5. Vendor Scorecard2.6. Key Impact Analysis2.6.1. Cost2.6.2. Adaptation2.6.3. Customization2.6.4. Capability2.7. Key Market Strategies2.7.1. Acquisitions2.7.2. Product Launches2.7.3. Contracts & Partnerships2.7.4. Business Expansions & Divestitures2.8. Market Drivers2.8.1. Rising Need For Better Workplace Safety2.8.2. Emergence Of Industry 4.0 and Smart Factories2.9. Market Challenges2.9.1. Increased Capital Requirements2.9.2. Lack Of Skilled Workforce2.10. Market Opportunities2.10.1. Wide Applications Of Autonomous Mobile Robots2.10.2. Developments In Iot and Robotics 3. Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Outlook - by Type3.1. Goods-To-Person Picking Robots3.2. Self-Driving Forklifts3.3. Autonomous Inventory Robots3.4. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles 4. Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Outlook - by Application4.1. Automotive4.2. Electronics4.3. Fmcg4.4. Logistics4.5. Life Sciences4.6. Healthcare4.7. Education4.8. Other Applications 5. Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market - Regional Outlook 6. Competitive landscape6.1. Aethon Inc6.2. Cimcorp Oy6.3. Clearpath Robotics Inc6.4. Fetch Robotics Inc6.5. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc6.6. Kuka Ag6.7. Locus Robotics Inc6.8. Mobile Industrial Robots Aps6.9. Omron Corporation6.10. Softbank Robotics6.11. Smp Robotics Systems Corp6.12. Teradyne Inc6.13. the Aviation Industry Corporation Of China6.14. the Hitech Robotic Systemz Ltd6.15. Vecna Robotics 7. Research Methodology & Scope

