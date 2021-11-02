Global Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Report 2021: Market Is Expected To Surpass $25 Billion In 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID-19 Growth And Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autonomous construction equipment reached a value of nearly $8,455.1 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $8,455.1 million in 2020 to $16,897.2 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 14.9%. The market is further expected to reach $26,861.6 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 9.7%.

Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, rise in construction activity, low interest rate environment, and need for safety in construction. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were fluctuating raw material prices, lack of experience in using autonomous technology, and geopolitical tensions. Going forward, labor shortage, rising safety concerns and technological advances will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the autonomous construction equipment in the future include safety and cyber security issues, and coronavirus pandemic.The autonomous construction equipment market is segmented by automation level into partial/semi-autonomous and fully autonomous. The partial/semi-autonomous market was the largest segment of the autonomous construction equipment segmented by automation level, accounting for 97.0% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the fully autonomous segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the autonomous construction equipment segmented by automation level, at a CAGR of 49.1% during 2020-2025. The autonomous construction equipment market is also segmented by product type into earth moving equipment, material handling equipment and concrete & road construction equipment. The material handling equipment market was the largest segment of the autonomous construction equipment segmented by product type, accounting for 41.1% of the total in 2020.

Going forward, the earth moving equipment segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the autonomous construction equipment market segmented by product type, at a CAGR of 15.9% during 2020-2025. The autonomous construction equipment market is also segmented by application into road construction, building construction and others. The building construction market was the largest segment of the autonomous construction equipment segmented by application, accounting for 52.0% of the total in 2020, and it is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the autonomous construction equipment market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 15.6% during 2020-2025. Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global autonomous construction equipment, accounting for 35.4% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America and Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the autonomous construction equipment will be the Asia-Pacific, and Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 17.0% and 15.7% respectively. These will be followed by Africa, and the North America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 14.9% and 14.0% respectively.The global autonomous construction equipment is concentrated, with a small number of large players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 77.5% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Limited, Volvo Group, Doosan Corporation and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.The top opportunities in the autonomous construction equipment segmented by automation level will arise in the partial/semi-autonomous segment, which will gain $6,833.8 million of global annual sales by 2025.

The top opportunities in the autonomous construction equipment segmented by product will arise in the earth moving equipment segment, which will gain $3,732.1 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the autonomous construction equipment segmented by application will arise in the building construction segment, which will gain $4,694.4 million of global annual sales by 2025. The autonomous construction equipment size will gain the most in USA at $2,107.2 million. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary

6. Introduction 7. Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Characteristics 7.1. Market Segmentation By Automation Level 7.1.1. Partial/Semi-Autonomous 7.1.2. Fully Autonomous 7.2. Market Segmentation By Product Type 7.2.1. Earth Moving Equipment 7.2.2. Material Handling Equipment 7.2.3. Concrete & Road Construction Equipment 7.3. Market Segmentation By Application 7.3.1. Road Construction 7.3.2. Building Construction 7.3.3. Others 8. Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Trends And Strategies 8.1. Artificial Intelligence Driven Construction Machinery 8.2. High-Resolution Imaging Radar Technology 8.3. Robotic Construction Machinery 8.4. IoT Based Autonomous Construction Machinery 8.5. Strategic Collaborations And Partnerships 8.6. Increasing Mergers And Acquisitions 9. Impact Of COVID-19 On Autonomous Construction Equipment 9.1. Impact On Equipment Production 9.2. Impact On Equipment Demand 9.3. Autonomous Technology Adoption During The COVID-19 Pandemic 9.4. Future Outlook 10. Global Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Size And Growth 10.1. Market Size 10.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2020, Value ($ Million)10.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F, Value ($ Million) 11. Global Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Segmentation 11.1. Global Autonomous Construction Equipment Market, Segmentation By Automation Level, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million) 11.1.1. Partial/Semi-Autonomous 11.1.2. Fully Autonomous 11.2. Global Autonomous Construction Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million) 11.2.1. Material Handling Equipment 11.2.2. Earth Moving Equipment 11.2.3. Concrete & Road Construction Equipment 11.3. Global Autonomous Construction Equipment Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million) 11.3.1. Building Construction 11.3.2. Road Construction 11.3.3. Others 12. Autonomous Construction Equipment Market, Regional And Country Analysis 12.1. Global Autonomous Construction Equipment Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million) 12.2. Global Autonomous Construction Equipment Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million) Companies Mentioned

