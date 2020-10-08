Global Automotive Test Equipment Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Test Equipment estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the period 2020-2027.Passenger Cars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.9% CAGR to reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial Vehicles segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.9% share of the global Automotive Test Equipment market. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956033/?utm_source=PRN The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027 The Automotive Test Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$631.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.86% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$493.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$493.5 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 267-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

ACTIA Group

AMETEK CTS GmbH Em Test

Ampro Testing Machines

Autel

Avl List GmbH

Bosch Automotive Aftermarket

Continental AG

Delphi Auto Parts

Denso Corporation

DSA Datenund Systemtechnik GmbH

Fluke Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Horiba Ltd.

Intertek Group PLC

IPETRONIK GmbH & Co. KG

MAHA Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH & Co. KG

Modern Testing Services (Global) Ltd

Moog, Inc.

NSM Solutions

PTM Electronics

Racelogic

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

SGS SA

Siemens AG

Sierra Instruments, Inc.

Sinfonia Technology Co., Ltd.

Softing AG

Tuv Sud AG

Vector Informatik GmbH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956033/?utm_source=PRN I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Global Competitor Market Shares Automotive Test Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 2: World Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 5: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 8: World Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for PC/Laptop Based Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 11: World Historic Review for PC/Laptop Based Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for PC/Laptop Based Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 14: World Historic Review for Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Automotive Test Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027 Market Analytics Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 17: USA Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 20: USA Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 CANADA Table 22: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 JAPAN Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 CHINA Table 34: China Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 35: China Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 36: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 38: China Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Automotive Test Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027 Market Analytics Table 40: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 41: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 42: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 FRANCE Table 49: France Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 50: France Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 51: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 53: France Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 GERMANY Table 55: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 56: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 57: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 ITALY Table 61: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 62: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 63: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 67: UK Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 68: UK Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 69: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 71: UK Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 SPAIN Table 73: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 74: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 75: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 76: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 RUSSIA Table 79: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 80: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 81: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 82: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 100: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 101: Australia Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 102: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 103: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 INDIA Table 106: India Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 107: India Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 108: India 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 109: India Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 110: India Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 112: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 113: South Korea Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 114: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 115: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 117: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 119: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 124: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 125: Latin America Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 126: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 127: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 128: Latin America Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 129: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 130: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 131: Latin America Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 132: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 ARGENTINA Table 133: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 134: Argentina Historic Review for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 135: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Test Equipment by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 136: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Test Equipment by Application - PC/Laptop Based Equipment and Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of ContentsRead the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956033/?utm_source=PRN About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-test-equipment-industry-301148474.html

SOURCE Reportlinker