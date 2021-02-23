Global Automotive Technology Report 2020 - Supply Chain To CASE Will Unwind New Revenue Models By Leveraging Secured Solutions
The aim of this research study is to give an overview of blockchain solutions, key use cases, and applications adopted in the automotive industry. The study focuses on the strategies that original equipment manufacturers adopt, the business models they use, key vendors, and core features. In the connected, autonomous, shared, and electric (CASE) era, blockchain scalability that does not compromise security is a key challenge preventing its widespread adoption in the automotive industry.
Blockchain-based start-ups and global companies were primarily focusing on proofs of Concept and projects in the financial sector. The publisher's analysis indicates that blockchain technology will reshape the insurance, automotive, healthcare, and logistics industries with innovative projects by 2025. Technology companies and start-ups focusing on blockchain technology are building the infrastructure to advance the complex implications of the technology: industrial applications, smart cities, data markets, fintech, banking, information privacy, encrypted communications, gaming, and supply chain.
The automotive industry will pilot parts traceability, supply chain visibility, contract management, in-vehicle payments, ownership/identity management, and data monetization blockchain projects by 2022. Considering data monetization, automotive companies should lay down aggressive roadmaps for the development of futuristic data management strategies (including what level of data needs to be collected, how data labeling will happen, and what the level of scaling in future will be) and accordingly set up an ecosystem for storage, processing, and service delivery. Automotive firms can leverage deeper insights from generated data and create compelling use cases for connected and autonomous vehicles. Tokenization will develop new business models across supply chains; rewards, asset maintenance, and data monetization are examples. The ability to reassess and revamp business models and align an organization with a service-oriented model will be a critical success factor.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Blockchain Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Blockchain Definitions
- Definitions of Key Terms
- Blockchain Terminology
- Blockchain Properties
3. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Blockchain - Industry Adoption vs Revenue Share
- Blockchain Investment Analysis
- Blockchain Use Cases across Industries
- Growth Restraints and Industry Adoption
- In-Vehicle Retail Activity
- Blockchain's Role in Automotive Cybersecurity
- Automotive Blockchain Ecosystem
- OEM Engagements with Blockchain Companies
- Token-based Business Model
- Automotive Blockchain: Current vs Future
4. Research Aim and Objectives, Background, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Research Methodology
5. Use Case and Enterprise Solution Analysis
- Automotive Blockchain Proofs of Concept
- Automotive Blockchain Focus Areas
- Automotive Blockchain Use Cases and Companies
- Product Identity Using Blockchain
- Automotive Blockchain Vehicle Identity Standard
- Automotive Blockchain VID
- Automotive Tokenization
- Futuristic Cryptographic Token-based Ecosystem
- Cryptographic Token-based Ecosystem in Transportation
- Enterprise Solutions Based on VeChain Toolchain
- Enterprise Solution Technology Stack
- SHIFTMobility Automotive Platform
- SHIFTMobility Solutions
- Car Wallet Solution to Secure Financial and Data Transactions
- Cube Token Usage Plan
6. OEM Engagements
- OEM Engagements with Blockchain Companies
- Toyota's Blockchain Endeavors
- BMW and VeChain Digital Vehicle Passport
- MB and Icertis Collaboration: Sustainability
- MB and Icertis: Contractual Compliance Dashboard
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Blockchain Transformation in Automotive Ecosystem, 2020
- Automotive Blockchain: Drivers and Strategic Imperatives
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Blockchain Solution for Automotive
9. Conclusion
