Global Automotive Subscription Services Market- AB Volvo, BMW AG, Cox Automotive Inc., Among Others To Contribute To The Market Growth
NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive subscription services market is poised to grow by USD 9.15 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 64% during the forecast period.
The report on the automotive subscription services market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high smartphone and internet penetration.
The automotive subscription services market analysis includes Distribution Channel and Geography segments. This study identifies the option to select from a wide range of vehicles under a single subscription as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive subscription services market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The automotive subscription services market covers the following areas:Automotive Subscription Services Market SizingAutomotive Subscription Services Market ForecastAutomotive Subscription Services Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- AB Volvo
- BMW AG
- Cox Automotive Inc.
- Daimler AG
- Fair Financial Corp.
- Flexdrive Services LLC
- General Motors Co.
- Hyundai Motor Co.
- Tesla Inc.
- Volkswagen AG
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel placement
- OEMs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Dealership/third party - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AB Volvo
- BMW AG
- Cox Automotive Inc.
- Daimler AG
- Fair Financial Corp.
- Flexdrive Services LLC
- General Motors Co.
- Hyundai Motor Co.
- Tesla Inc.
- Volkswagen AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
