Global Automotive Steel Wheels Market Forecast To 2028 - COVID-19 Impact And Analysis

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Steel Wheels Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Rim Size Vehicle Type, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive steel wheels market was valued at US$ 8,009.43 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 10,756.13 million by 2028. The automotive steel wheels market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.75% from 2020 to 2028.The global Automotive steel wheels market has been segmented into five regions - North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. In 2020, APAC led the global automotive steel wheels market with the highest revenue share. North America has strong penetration of electrical cars, which is creating lucrative opportunity for the market. Also, owing to increased adoption of passenger cars, the Asian market is expected to witness massive growth in the automotive steel wheels market. In developing nations of India and China, the market is driven by the growing consumption of cars for personal use. Therefore, the adoption of automotive steel wheels to improve fuel efficiency of cars is rising. China is one of the major countries with a significant market share in the automotive steel wheels market. European countries such as the UK, Italy, and France are shifting toward electric mobility, which is driving the market growth.In North America, the US is the most developed country. The US is an early adopter of technologies. Hence, the scope of the lightweight steel wheels is high in North America. Moreover, the economic growth has propelled the sales of luxury vehicles in the North America, which, in turn, has supported the growth of the automotive market in North America. This factor encourages automotive steel wheels providers to increase their focus to develop or innovate automotive steel wheels for a wide range of vehicle types. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Automotive Steel Wheels Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology

4. Global Automotive Steel Wheels - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis4.2.3 APAC PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis4.2.5 South & Central America PEST Analysis4.3 Ecosystem Analysis4.4 Expert Opinion 5. Automotive Steel Wheels Market- Industry Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Increase in Demand for Lightweight Steel Wheels5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Rising Popularity of Alloy Wheels5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Adoption of Steel Wheels in Electric Power Vehicles5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Technological Advancements in Manufacturing of Automotive Wheels5.5 Impact analysis 6. Automotive Steel Wheels Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Automotive Steel Wheels Market Overview6.2 Automotive Steel Wheels Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)6.3 Market Positioning 7. Automotive Steel Wheels Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - by Rim Size7.1 Overview7.2 Automotive Steel Wheels Market, by Rim Size, 2020 & 2028 (% Share)7.3-15 Inches7.3.1 Overview7.3.2-15 Inches: Automotive Steel Wheels Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.4-18 Inches7.4.1 Overview7.4.2-18 Inches: Automotive Steel Wheels Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.5-21 Inches7.5.1 Overview7.5.2-21 Inches: Automotive Steel Wheels Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.6 More than 21 Inches7.6.1 Overview7.6.2 More than 21 Inches: Automotive Steel Wheels Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn) 8. Global Automotive Steel Wheels Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - Vehicle Type8.1 Overview8.2 Automotive Steel Wheels Market, by Vehicle Type, 2020 & 2028 (% Share)8.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicle: Automotive Steel Wheels Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)8.4 Light Commercial Vehicle8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Light Commercial Vehicle: Automotive Steel Wheels Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)8.5 Passenger Vehicle8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Passenger Vehicle: Automotive Steel Wheels Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn) 9. Global Automotive Steel Wheels Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - End User9.1 Overview9.2 Automotive Steel Wheels Market, by End User, 2020 & 2028 (% Share)9.3 OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers)9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 OEM: Automotive Steel Wheels Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)9.4 Aftermarket9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Aftermarket: Automotive Steel Wheels Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn) 10. Automotive Steel Wheels Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 Geographical Analysis 11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Automotive Steel Wheels Market11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.4 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic 12. Industry Landscape12.1 Strategy and Business Planning12.2 Product News12.3 Partnerships & Collaboration 13. Company Profiles13.1 TOPY INDUSTRIES LIMITED13.1.1 Key Facts13.1.2 Business Description13.1.3 Products and Services13.1.4 Financial Overview13.1.5 SWOT Analysis13.1.6 Key Developments13.2 STEEL STRIPS WHEELS LIMITED13.2.1 Key Facts13.2.2 Business Description13.2.3 Products and Services13.2.4 Financial Overview13.2.5 SWOT Analysis13.2.6 Key Developments13.3 SHANGHAI BAOSTEEL AUTOPARTS CO. LTD.13.3.1 Key Facts13.3.2 Business Description13.3.3 Products and Services13.3.4 Financial Overview13.3.5 SWOT Analysis13.3.6 Key Developments13.4 MANGELS13.4.1 Key Facts13.4.2 Business Description13.4.3 Products and Services13.4.4 Financial Overview13.4.5 SWOT Analysis13.4.6 Key Developments13.5 Klassic Wheels Ltd.13.5.1 Key Facts13.5.2 Business Description13.5.3 Products and Services13.5.4 Financial Overview13.5.5 SWOT Analysis13.5.6 Key Developments13.6 IOCHPE-MAXION SA13.6.1 Key Facts13.6.2 Business Description13.6.3 Products and Services13.6.4 Financial Overview13.6.5 SWOT Analysis13.6.6 Key Developments13.7 Fastco Canada13.7.1 Key Facts13.7.2 Business Description13.7.3 Products and Services13.7.4 Financial Overview13.7.5 SWOT Analysis13.7.6 Key Developments13.8 Central Motor Wheel of America, Inc.13.8.1 Key Facts13.8.2 Business Description13.8.3 Products and Services13.8.4 Financial Overview13.8.5 SWOT Analysis13.8.6 Key Developments13.9 ALCAR HOLDING GMBH13.9.1 Key Facts13.9.2 Business Description13.9.3 Products and Services13.9.4 Financial Overview13.9.5 SWOT Analysis13.9.6 Key Developments13.10 Accuride Corporation13.10.1 Key Facts13.10.2 Business Description13.10.3 Products and Services13.10.4 Financial Overview13.10.5 SWOT Analysis13.10.6 Key Developments 14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kzc5vy

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-steel-wheels-market-forecast-to-2028---covid-19-impact-and-analysis-301357152.html

SOURCE Research and Markets