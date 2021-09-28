Global Automotive Slipper Clutch Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Slipper Clutch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive slipper clutch market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.An automotive slipper clutch is a torque limiter with an integrated freewheel mechanism, which allows the clutch to partially disengage while decelerating the speed of vehicles. It reduces overall momentum and sudden forces inside the transmission and helps minimize engine braking and increase transmission longevity. Besides this, it absorbs shock and vibrations, prevents rear-wheel lock up and engine seizure and improves the performance of vehicles. Currently, the automotive slipper clutch with an anti-lock braking system (ABS) is gaining traction as it reduces the chances of accidents or collisions and enhances the braking system of vehicles.Rapid urbanization and inflating disposable incomes are increasing the sales of premium and performance-oriented motorcycles, which represents one of the major factors impelling the automotive slipper clutch market growth. Apart from this, the rising production of racing prototype bikes is escalating the demand for automotive slipper clutch to gain faster lap times. Additionally, the increasing traction of bike racing for recreational purposes is bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the automotive slipper clutch reduces work of suspension and controls the rear wheel under hard braking and downshifting and helps minimize the experience of bumpy rides. This, along with the growing focus on improving engine performance, is also contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of advanced anti-reverse torque (A-RT) slipper clutch technology and the rising trend of the dual-clutch and high displacement motorcycles are strengthening the market growth. However, the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and consequent lockdowns imposed by governments of a number of countries have negatively impacted the automotive industry, which, in turn, is hampering the growth of the market. The market is anticipated to revive once these restrictions are uplifted.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being EXEDY Corporation, F.C.C. Co. Ltd., Hinson Racing, Hyper Racer, Ricardo Plc, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Sigma Performance Limited, STM ITALY srl, SURFLEX srl and Yoyodyne L.L.C. Key Questions Answered in This Report

