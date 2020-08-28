Global Automotive Sensors Market 2020-2025 With COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Type, Application, Vehicle, Sales Channel And Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Sensors Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Temperature, Pressure, Position, Oxygen, NOx, Speed, Inertial, Image), Application (Powertrain, Chassis, Safety & Control, Telematics), Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Sensors Market is Projected to Grow USD 24.5 Billion in 2020 to USD 40.3 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR 10.5%.

Increasing electrification in the automotive industry to drive the market for automotive sensors.

Increasing electrification in the automotive industry, stringent environment regulations, motor production worldwide, growing consumer demand for safety and comfort are the major factors driving the growth of the automotive sensors market. However, safety threats related to autonomous cars and price competitive market acts as a restraint for the market growth.

Based on type, image sensors to be the fastest-growing technology segment between 2020 and 2025.

Automotive sensors segmented based on types is categorized as position, speed, pressure, O2, NOx, inertial, temperature, image, and other sensors. The demand for image sensors is expected to grow rapidly owing to the increased utilization of image sensors in ADAS, active parking assistance (APA), lane departure warning (LDW), collision avoidance systems, and other safety applications. The rapid development of autonomous cars, which relies significantly on image sensors, has spiked the demand for image sensors.

Based on application, Safety & Control to be the fastest-growing application between 2020 and 2025.

Based on applications, the automotive sensors market has been segmented into powertrain, chassis, body electronics, safety and control, exhaust, telematics, and others. There has been a significant demand in the active and passive safety systems for the automotive sector. Earlier, the safety systems were a part of the luxury vehicles however the government standards pertaining to vehicle safety, rise in demand for safe, efficient, and convenient driving experience, and increasing demand for luxury cars are some of the factors driving the growth of the automotive sensors market for safety & control applications.

APAC automotive sensors market to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The automotive sensors market in the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The automotive sensors market has also been broadly classified based on regions - North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. The increase in the purchasing power of the consumer, infrastructure development, and increasing demand for more efficient and safer vehicles are the main factors that are driving the growth of the automotive sensors market in this region.The presence of developing countries such as India and China contributes to the growth of the automotive sensors market in this region. China leads the production of automobiles in the world and is expected to lead the automobile production worldwide in the forecast period. The Government of the People's Republic of China has placed particular emphasis on the promotion and adoption of energy-efficient plug-in hybrid EV and pure EV.

Research Coverage

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the automotive sensors market based on sensor type, sales channel, vehicle type, application, and region. It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the automotive sensors market. It also analyzes product launches, acquisitions, expansions, and partnerships carried out by the key players to grow in the market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Sensors Market 5 Premium Insights5.1 Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Sensors Market5.2 Automotive Sensors Market, by Application and Country5.3 Country-Wise Automotive Sensors Market Growth Rate 6 Market Overview6.1 Introduction6.2 Market Dynamics6.2.1 Drivers6.2.1.1 Increasing Use of Alternative Fuel Vehicles6.2.1.2 Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Emission Standards and Safety6.2.1.3 Increasing Electrification in Automobiles6.2.2 Restraints6.2.2.1 Low Preference for Diesel Cars6.2.2.2 Underdeveloped Aftermarket6.2.3 Opportunities6.2.3.1 Growing Use of Automotive Sensors With Increasing Autonomous Vehicles6.2.3.2 Partnerships and Joint Ventures of Various Automobile Giants with LiDAR Providers6.2.3.3 Sensor Fusion6.2.4 Challenges6.2.4.1 Safety Threats in Autonomous Cars6.2.4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Car Sales6.3 Value Chain Analysis 7 Automotive Sensors Market, By Sales Channel7.1 Introduction7.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)7.3 Aftermarket7.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Sales Channel 8 Automotive Sensors Market, By Sensor Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Temperature Sensors8.3 Pressure Sensors8.4 Position Sensors8.5 Oxygen Sensors8.6 Nitrogen Oxide Sensors8.7 Speed Sensors8.8 Inertial Sensors8.9 Image Sensors8.10 Other Sensors8.11 Impact Of COVID-19 on Sensor Type 9 Automotive Sensors Market, By Vehicle Type9.1 Introduction9.2 Passenger Cars9.3 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)9.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)9.5 Impact of COVID-19 10 Automotive Sensors Market, By Application10.1 Introduction10.2 Powertrain10.3 Chassis10.5 Safety & Control10.6 Body Electronics10.7 Telematics10.8 Others10.9 COVID-19 Impact on Applications 11 Automotive Sensors Market, By Geography11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 APAC11.5 Rest of the World11.6 COVID-19's Impact on the Regions 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Market Ranking Analysis12.2.1 Product Launches12.2.2 Agreements, Collaborations, Partnerships, and Contracts12.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions12.2.4 Expansions12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping12.3.1 Visionary Leaders12.3.2 Innovators12.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators12.3.4 Emerging Companies12.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (For 30 Companies)12.5 Business Strategy Excellence (For 30 Companies) 13 Company Profiles13.1 Introduction13.2 Key Players13.2.1 Robert Bosch13.2.2 Continental AG13.2.3 Denso Corporation13.2.4 Infineon13.2.5 Delphi Technologies13.2.6 Sensata PLC13.2.7 Allegro Microsystems LLC13.2.8 Analog Devices, Inc.13.2.9 Elmos Semiconductor AG 13.2.10 Aptiv 13.2.11 CTS Corporation13.3 Other Key Players13.3.1 Autoliv Inc.13.3.2 NXP Semiconductors13.3.3 TE Connectivity13.3.4 STMicroelectronics13.3.5 ZF Friedrichshafen13.3.6 Quanergy13.3.7 Innoviz Technologies13.3.8 Velodyne Lidar13.3.9 Leddartech 13.3.10 Valeo SA 13.3.11 Magna International 13.3.12 Melexis N.V. 13.3.13 On Semiconductor13.4 Right-To-Win

