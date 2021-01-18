Global Automotive Seat Belt Load Limiter Markets, 2019-2020 & Forecast To 2027: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, And Recommendations

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Seat Belt Load Limiter - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Automotive Seat Belt Load Limiter market accounted for $3.40 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $6.30 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for light commercial vehicles due to the rise in capital investments in small and medium enterprises is the major factor propelling market growth. However, the stringent regulations pertaining to the vehicle safety in regions are hampering market growth.Automotive Seat Belt Load Limiter is designed to allow the seat belt force applied the chest to rise only to a point where serious injury is unlikely. Load limiters technology helps in protecting travellers from seatbelt imposed injury. The load limiter releases the webbing slowly so as to apply low force on the travellers' chest. Currently, two types of load limiter present in the market such as digressive load limiters and progressive load limiters.Based on the vehicle, the passenger vehicle segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to it provides for more than two-third of total demand, which is a reflection if stringent government regulations and growing awareness among consumers for on road safety measures. Furthermore, manufacturers are expected to focus on producing low cost safety systems and emphasize on rear passenger seat belts.By geography, Asia pacific is estimated to have lucrative growth due to the rising production of vehicles in the region. Furthermore, higher foreign investments in the region supplemented with a rise in the number of manufacturing sites in China, India, Japan, Indonesia, and South Korea are likely to augment the automotive seat belt load limiter market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Seat Belt Load Limiter Market include APV Safety Products, Autoliv Inc., Beam's Seat Belts, Belt-tech, Far Europe Inc., BERGER GROUP, GWR Co., Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Goradia Industries, Joyson Safety Systems, Kingfisher Automotive, Seat Belt Solutions LLC, TOKAIRIKA CO, LTD, ZF Friedrichshafen AG., Toyoda Gosei Co.Ltd., and Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. What the report offers:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.5 Research Sources 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Technology Analysis3.7 Emerging Markets3.8 Impact of Covid-19 4 Porters Five Force Analysis4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers4.2 Bargaining power of buyers4.3 Threat of substitutes4.4 Threat of new entrants4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Automotive Seat Belt Load Limiter Market, By Seat5.1 Introduction5.2 Rear5.3 Front 6 Global Automotive Seat Belt Load Limiter Market, By Technology6.1 Introduction6.2 Adaptive/ Switchable6.3 Progressive Load Limiters6.4 Digressive Load Limiters 7 Global Automotive Seat Belt Load Limiter Market, By Vehicle7.1 Introduction7.2 Light Commercial Vehicle7.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle7.4 Passenger Vehicle7.4.1 UV7.4.2 Hatchback7.4.3 Sedan 8 Global Automotive Seat Belt Load Limiter Market, By Geography8.1 Introduction8.2 North America8.2.1 US8.2.2 Canada8.2.3 Mexico8.3 Europe8.3.1 Germany8.3.2 UK8.3.3 Italy8.3.4 France8.3.5 Spain8.3.6 Rest of Europe8.4 Asia Pacific8.4.1 Japan8.4.2 China8.4.3 India8.4.4 Australia8.4.5 New Zealand8.4.6 South Korea8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific8.5 South America8.5.1 Argentina8.5.2 Brazil8.5.3 Chile8.5.4 Rest of South America8.6 Middle East & Africa8.6.1 Saudi Arabia8.6.2 UAE8.6.3 Qatar8.6.4 South Africa8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 9 Key Developments9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers9.3 New Product Launch9.4 Expansions9.5 Other Key Strategies 10 Company Profiling10.1 APV Safety Products10.2 Autoliv Inc.10.3 Beam's Seat Belts10.4 Belt-tech, Far Europe Inc.10.5 BERGER GROUP, GWR Co.10.6 Continental AG10.7 DENSO Corporation,10.8 Goradia Industries10.9 Joyson Safety Systems10.10 Kingfisher Automotive10.11 Seat Belt Solutions LLC10.12 TOKAIRIKA CO, LTD10.13 ZF Friedrichshafen AG.10.14 Toyoda Gosei Co.Ltd.10.15 Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lisy78

