Global Automotive Radar Market Report 2020-2030 - Growing Adoption Of Long-range Radar Systems & Increasing Number Of Collaborations And Partnerships

The global automotive radar market, which valued $5,839.0 million in 2019, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2020 and 2030 (forecast period).This is because most of the advanced systems being incorporated in vehicles, such as adaptive cruise control (ACC) and blind spot detection system, depend on radars.

Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Radars to Generate Higher Revenue till 2030Till 2030, higher revenue to the automotive radar market would be contributed by the semi-autonomous bifurcation. This is because fully autonomous vehicles won't be available for purchase till 2023; thus, the total sales of semi-autonomous vehicles would be higher till 2030, which is why these automobiles would generate the larger requirement for radars.The short & medium bifurcation dominated the automotive radar market during the historical period (2016-2019). This is ascribed to the fact that more such radars are utilized in automobiles, compared to long-range radars. For instance, in a level 2 semi-autonomous vehicle, only one long-range radar is integrated, while the number of short- & medium-range radars is three.During the forecast period, the passenger car bifurcation would experience growth at the higher CAGR, of 9.0%, in the automotive radar market, as such automobiles accounted for the majority produced and sold. Moreover, passenger cars are the first to be experimented upon and equipped with new automotive technologies, which is why the requirement for radars is higher for passenger cars.The ACC category dominated the automotive radar market in 2019, as a result of the ability of radars to work under extreme weather conditions, which does not let the functioning of ACC systems get hampered, thus continuing to offer the vehicle, passengers, and pedestrians the intended level of safety.In the past, North America generated the highest revenue in the automotive radar market, because of the rapid advancements in the technology of autonomous vehicles by the major automobile manufacturers, as well as the incentives being offered and policies being implemented by the government for the uptake of such components. Asia-Pacific (APAC) would witness the fastest advance in the market in the coming years, led by China, which boasts the largest automobile production capacity and technological enhancement rate in the region. Moreover, with the rising purchasing power and surging funding for the development of advanced vehicle safety features in India and China, the popularity of premium vehicles is increasing, thus propelling the procurement of radars here. Market Competition Is Being Shaped by Partnerships Automotive radar market players are entering into partnerships, as such moves give them the ability to:

Leverage each other's technology to come up with improved radars

Demonstrate the functioning and safety of autonomous driving systems

Design and test radar systems

Increase their presence outside their home country

Improve the reliability, safety, and efficiency of autonomous vehicles

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Research Background Chapter 2. Research Methodology Chapter 3. Executive Summary Chapter 4. Introduction4.1 Definition of Market Segments4.1.1 By Vehicle Autonomy4.1.1.1 Semi-autonomous4.1.1.1.1 Level 14.1.1.1.2 Level 24.1.1.1.3 Level 34.1.1.2 Fully autonomous4.1.1.2.1 Level 44.1.1.2.2 Level 54.1.2 By Range4.1.2.1 Short & medium4.1.2.2 Long4.1.3 By Vehicle Type4.1.3.1 Passenger car4.1.3.2 Commercial vehicle4.1.4 By Application4.1.4.1 ACC4.1.4.2 AEB 4.1.4.3 BSD4.1.4.4 FCW4.1.4.5 IPA4.1.4.6 Others4.2 Value Chain Analysis4.3 Market Dynamics4.3.1 Trends4.3.1.1 Growing adoption of long-range radar systems4.3.2 Increasing number of collaborations and partnerships4.3.2.1 Inflow of huge investments4.3.3 Drivers4.3.4 Growing demand for ADAS features4.3.5 Supportive government regulations4.3.6 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast4.3.7 Restraints4.3.8 High purchase cost4.3.8.1 Design challenges4.3.9 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast 4.3.10 Opportunities4.3.10.1 Deployment of autonomous vehicles in MaaS model4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast5.1 By Vehicle Autonomy5.1.1 Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Radar Market, By Autonomous Level5.1.2 Fully Autonomous Vehicle Radar Market, By Autonomous Level5.2 By Range5.3 By Vehicle Type5.4 By Application5.5 By Region Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast Chapter 9. RoW Market Size and Forecast Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape10.1 List of Players and Their Offerings10.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players10.3 Strategic Developments of Key Players10.3.1 Product Launches10.3.2 Partnerships10.3.3 Facility Expansions10.3.4 Investments10.3.5 Other Developments Chapter 11. Company Profiles11.1 Business Overview11.2 Product and Service Offerings11.3 Key Financial Summary

