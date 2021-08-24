Global Automotive Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Markets 2021-2031 - Surge In Demand For Lightweight Materials In Electric Vehicles

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PP Compound Market for the Automotive Industry - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, and Countries - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The global PP compound market for the automotive industry is expected to reach $17,324.8 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The growth in the market is expected to be driven mainly by the need to reduce the weight of vehicles and demand for cheaper products that can be used in automotive parts.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Polypropylene (PP) Compound Market for Automotive Industry

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the PP compound market was severely impacted like many other industries. Automotive production in 2020 saw a decline of almost 16% due to the impact of COVID-19. In order to control the spread of the virus, the majority of the countries around the globe imposed stay-at-home orders, which led to the shutting of many manufacturing plants. As the production of vehicles declined, the demand for PP compounds suffered negatively in the year 2020.

Market Segmentation Global Polypropylene (PP) Compound Market for Automotive Industry by Application

The consumption of PP compounds in vehicles is beneficial to increase fuel efficiency. PP compounds are used in different automobile parts that are cost-effective for vehicle manufacturing, thereby increasing the profit margin for manufacturers. PP compounds are used in lighting instruments, panels, bumpers, sittings, door handles, interiors, and fuel systems. The application of PP compounds gives performance and safety to vehicles.

Global Polypropylene (PP) Compound Market for Automotive Industry by Product

Thermoplastic Polyolefins (TPO) are used for applications that require high impact strength. TPO is polypropylene compounded with a rubber/elastomer without being vulcanized. Polypropylene compound, which contains vulcanized rubber/elastomer, is termed a thermoplastic vulcanizate (TPV). These have high-elastic strength and are used for coverings and tubes. TPO and TPV are widely used in automotive interiors for parts such as instrument panels, center consoles, and interior trims.

Global Polypropylene (PP) Compound Market for Automotive Industry by Region

APAC is the largest consumer of PP compounds, majorly due to the presence of China, India, Japan, and South Korea. These countries are some of the largest vehicle manufacturers globally, and the region accounts for more than 50% of the vehicle produced around the globe.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on a selective pool of players, primarily tier-1 (which holds 50-60% of the market), mid-segment players (comprising 30-40% share), and small and emerging companies (holds the balance 10-20% share), based on various factors such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research, and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the PP compound industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets1.1 Industry Outlook1.1.1 Market Trends1.1.1.1 PP Compound Application for Lightweight Electric Vehicles (EVs)1.1.1.2 Fuel Efficient Vehicles1.1.1.3 Carbon Emission1.1.2 Supply Chain Network1.1.3 Industry Attractiveness1.1.4 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs1.2 Business Dynamics1.2.1 Business Drivers1.2.1.1 Regulatory Push to Increase the Adoption of Lightweight Materials1.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Long Fiber Polypropylene Compound1.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for PP Compounds in Automotive Interiors1.2.1.4 Demand for Materials That Require Negligible Paint Processing1.2.2 Business Restraint1.2.2.1 Intense Competition from Other Lightweight Materials1.2.2.2 Stagnant Growth of Automotive Market in Developed Countries1.2.2.3 Increase in Use of Public Transport and Car Pooling1.2.3 Business Opportunity1.2.3.1 Exploring Further Material Replacement Opportunities1.2.3.2 Surge in Demand for Lightweight Materials in Electric Vehicles1.2.3.3 Blue Ocean Opportunities for Growth in MEA and South America1.2.4 Business Strategies1.2.5 Corporate Strategies

2 Application2.1 PP Compound Market for Automotive Industry - Application and Specification2.1.1 Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles2.1.2 Electric Vehicles (EVs)2.2 PP Compound Market for Automotive Industry - Demand Analysis (by Application)

3 Products3.1 PP Compound Market for Automotive Industry - Products and Specifications3.1.1 Mineral Filled3.1.2 Thermoplastic Polyolefins (TPO) and Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV)3.1.3 Glass Reinforced3.1.4 Additive Concentrate3.1.5 Others3.2 PP Compound Market for Automotive Industry - Demand Analysis (by Product)3.2.1 Demand Analysis (by Type and their Application), Value and Volume Data3.3 Value Chain Analysis3.3.1 TPO and TPV PP Compound: Value Chain3.3.2 Mineral Filled PP Compound: Value Chain3.3.3 Glass Reinforced PP Compound: Value Chain

4 Region4.1 Market4.1.1 Key Manufacturers 4.1.2 Business Drivers4.1.3 Business Challenges4.1.4 Product4.1.4.1.1 PP Compound Market for Automotive Industry, by Type, Value and Volume Data4.1.4.1.2 PP Compound Market for Automotive Industry, (by Type and their Application), Value and Volume Data4.2 Country-Level Analysis

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles5.1 Competitive Benchmarking5.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix5.1.2 Market Share Analysis5.2 Company Profiles5.2.1 Company Overview5.2.1.1 Product Portfolio5.2.2 Business Strategies5.2.2.1 Market Development5.2.3 Corporate Strategies5.2.3.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances5.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6 Research Methodology

