Global Automotive Passive Safety System Market | $ 3.35 Billion Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

The global automotive passive safety system market is set to grow by USD 3.35 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 4%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
This automotive passive safety system market report encapsulates not only the consumer discretionary industry value chain analysis but also features overall validation techniques employed for deriving the most accurate data insights.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Faurecia SE, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Nihon Plast Co. Ltd., Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. The adoption of passive safety systems in vehicles in developing countries will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Passive Safety System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Passive Safety System Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Airbags
- Seatbelts
- Whiplash Protection System
- Occupant Sensing System
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Automotive Passive Safety System Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive passive safety system market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Faurecia SE, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Nihon Plast Co. Ltd., Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive Passive Safety System Market size
- Automotive Passive Safety System Market trends
- Automotive Passive Safety System Market industry analysis
Future regulations on curtain airbags to boost the market is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as a sharp decline in automobile production and sales may threaten the growth of the market.
Automotive Passive Safety System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive passive safety system market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive passive safety system market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive passive safety system market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive passive safety system market vendors
