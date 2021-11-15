Global Automotive OEM Telematics Market Report 2021: Mass Market Safety Services Driven By Regional Mandates - Market Impacts & Forecasts To 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Automotive OEM Telematics Market - 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Automotive OEM Telematics Market - 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive OEM Telematics Market report analyses the latest developments on the connected car market worldwide.

This strategic research report provides you with unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

The connected car is a major trend in the automotive industry and virtually all of the world's leading carmakers have launched mass-market services in key regions. The drivers behind the adoption of OEM telematics are both commercial and regulatory. Regulatory initiatives related to safety and security will have a decisive effect on the adoption of OEM telematics in Europe.

The EU's eCall initiative and Russia's ERA-GLONASS have made an automatic emergency call device a mandatory safety feature in all new car models sold. In North America, commercial services have driven the adoption of OEM telematics services that have evolved from being a differentiator to a mainstream feature now offered by nearly all the leading car brands on a majority of their models.

The publisher estimates that about 62 percent of all new cars sold worldwide in 2020 were equipped with an OEM embedded telematics system, up from 51 percent in 2019. North America is the most advanced market in terms of premium telematics services with an attach rate of 77 percent. The EU+EFTA region is picking up pace and had an attach rate of 72 percent. Other developed markets such as Japan and South Korea currently have attach rates of approximately 55 percent.

China has emerged as an important market for telematics services with an attach rate of about 60 percent in 2020. In other regions, the attach rate is relatively low at about 20 percent. GM, BMW, Toyota, Ford, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis are the leading adopters of embedded telematics, widely offering the technology as a standard feature across models and geographies.

GM has offered telematics services for more than two decades, offering the technology as an integral part of its value proposition in North America, Europe and China. BMW introduced its ConnectedDrive service in North America and Western Europe in 1997. Other major car brands offering embedded telematics on a broad scale include Hyundai, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Renault, JLR and Tesla.

The publisher estimates that total shipments of embedded OEM telematics systems reached almost 41.1 million units worldwide in 2020. Growing at a compound annual growth rate of 11.0 percent, the shipments are expected to reach 76.9 million units in 2026.

During the same time, the attach rate of embedded telematics units is forecasted to increase from about 62 percent in 2020 to 91 percent at the end of the forecast period. The number of telematics subscribers using embedded systems is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 19.0 percent from 132.8 million subscribers in 2020 to 376.8 million in 2026.

Highlights from this report:

Insights from numerous executive interviews with market-leading companies.

New data on car populations and new car registrations worldwide.

Comprehensive overview of the car OEM telematics value chain and key

applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Detailed profiles of 21 major car OEMs and their telematics propositions.

Updated market forecasts by region lasting until 2026

Key Topics Covered:

1 The Global Passenger Car Market1.1 Introduction1.1.1 Passenger cars in use by region1.1.2 New passenger car registration trends1.2 Car manufacturers1.2.1 Toyota Motor Corporation1.2.2 Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance1.2.3 Volkswagen Group1.2.4 Stellantis1.2.5 Ford Motor Company1.2.6 General Motors1.2.7 Daimler Group1.2.8 BMW Group1.2.9 Honda Motor 1.2.10 Hyundai Motor Group1.3 Overview of car OEM telematics services1.4 Regulatory compliance1.5 Market trends1.5.1 Hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric and all-electric vehicles1.5.2 Carsharing and personal transportation as a service1.5.3 ADAS and autonomous driving technologies1.5.4 Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication

2 Car Telematics Solutions2.1 Car telematics infrastructure2.1.1 Vehicle segment2.1.2 Tracking segment2.1.3 Network segment2.1.4 Service segment2.2 Car telematics applications2.2.1 eCall and roadside assistance2.2.2 Stolen vehicle tracking2.2.3 Motor insurance telematics2.2.4 Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance2.2.5 Over-the-air updates2.2.6 Leasing and rental fleet management2.2.7 Electronic toll collection and congestion charging2.2.8 Remote control and convenience services2.2.9 Connected navigation and infotainment 2.2.10 Connected in-vehicle payments 2.2.11 Wi-Fi hotspot2.3 Connectivity options2.3.1 Tethered devices2.3.2 Integrated smartphone solutions2.3.3 Embedded connectivity solutions2.3.4 SIM solutions and embedded UICC

3 OEM Telematics Propositions3.1 BMW3.2 BYD Auto3.3 Changan Motors3.4 Daimler Group3.5 Ford Motor Company3.6 Geely3.7 General Motors3.8 Great Wall Motors3.9 Honda Motor Company3.10 Hyundai Motor Group3.11 Jaguar Land Rover Automotive3.12 Mazda Motor Corporation3.13 Nissan Motor Company3.14 Renault Group3.15 SAIC Motors3.16 Stellantis3.17 Subaru3.18 Tesla3.19 Toyota Motor Corporation3.20 Volkswagen Group3.21 Volvo Car Group

4 Connected Car Ecosystem Players4.1 Telematics service providers4.1.1 Airbiquity4.1.2 Beijing Yesway Information Technology4.1.3 Cerence4.1.4 Harman International4.1.5 IMS4.1.6 Octo Telematics4.1.7 PATEO4.1.8 SiriusXM Connected Vehicle Services4.1.9 Targa Telematics 4.1.10 WirelessCar 4.1.11 Xevo4.2 Mobile operators4.2.1 AT&T4.2.2 China Unicom4.2.3 Orange4.2.4 Deutsche Telekom4.2.5 T-Mobile USA4.2.6 Telefonica Group4.2.7 Verizon Communications4.2.8 Vodafone and Vodafone Automotive4.3 IoT managed service providers4.3.1 Aeris4.3.2 Airnity4.3.3 Cubic Telecom4.3.4 Tata Communications4.3.5 Transatel4.3.6 Truphone4.4 Marketplace and developer platform providers4.4.1 CCC Intelligent Solutions4.4.2 High Mobility4.4.3 LexisNexis4.4.4 Otonomo4.4.5 Smartcar4.4.6 Verisk Analytics4.4.7 Wejo

5 Market Forecasts and Trends5.1 Car telematics market forecasts5.2 Application trends5.2.1 Mass market safety services driven by regional mandates5.2.2 OEM SVT services compete with aftermarket services in many countries5.2.3 Connected navigation faces competition from free smartphone apps5.2.4 Handset based infotainment services compliments embedded solutions5.2.5 Remote control features become standard5.2.6 CRM solutions and vehicle diagnostics enable improved customer care5.2.7 Connectivity enables new car distribution models5.2.8 OEMs increasingly involved in usage-based insurance products5.2.9 Wi-Fi hotspots enable convenient connectivity for passengers 5.2.10 Over-the-air (OTA) updates reduce recall expenses 5.2.11 Call centre convenience services are less common 5.2.12 AI-powered in-car personal assistants to complement concierge services 5.2.13 Concierge services change form to services delivered to the vehicle 5.2.14 Apple CarPlay and Android Auto drive uptake of smartphone integration 5.2.15 Automotive OEMs to collaborate in a wide ecosystem of partners 5.2.16 Data exchanges to make OEM data available for third-party providers 5.2.17 In-vehicle commerce platforms are emerging on mature markets 5.2.18 China is the main market for C-V2X deployments 5.2.19 New car assessment programmes to drive demand for V2X5.3 Value chain analysis5.4 Mergers and acquisitions

