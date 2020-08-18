Global Automotive Motors Market (2020 To 2025) - Demand For Luxury Vehicles Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Motors Market by Motor Type (Brushed, BLDC, Stepper), Vehicle (PC, LCV, HCV), Function (Performance, Comfort, Safety), EV (BEV, PHEV, HEV), EV Motor (DC Brushed, BLDC, Stepper, Induction, Traction, & Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive motors market is projected to reach USD 25,719 million by 2025 from USD 20,321 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.8%.

The advent of fuel-efficient technology will have a significant impact on hybrid electric and battery electric vehicles, which, in turn, will drive the automotive motors market.

The focus of automobile manufacturers has shifted from fuel efficiency, performance, driver safety, and stability of the vehicle to additional features such as vehicle connectivity and electrification of functions. This change in focus has created a massive opportunity for traction, induction, and brushless motors. Increasing consumer focus on driving comfort will encourage OEMs to include more automotive motors for proper functioning. More automotive motors supporting all features in the mid and lower segment vehicles would boost the demand for during the forecast period. Such initiatives could pose a major revenue opportunity for automotive motors manufacturers.

The increasing electric power steering application would drive the automotive motors market in the forecast.

Electric power steering motor accounts for the largest market. The growing adoption of these motors can be attributed to the demand for safety and convenience. Currently, safety and convenience features are not limited to premium vehicles but are also provided in mid-level and entry-level vehicles. Thus, the adoption of comfort systems such as power steering is fostering the requirement for automotive electric power steering motors. Apart from this, the penetration of electric power steering motors is not only limited to passenger cars but also increasing in commercial vehicles as well.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is projected to account for the largest share of the global automotive motors market during the forecast period. Implementing new technologies, setting up more manufacturing plants, and creating a value-added supply chain between the manufacturers and material providers have created a vast opportunity for growth of the automotive motors market in the region. Companies such as Aisin Seiki, Denso, Johnson Electric, Mitsubishi, Hitachi, and Mikuni have a dominant presence in the region. The automotive industry in the Asia Pacific is expected to see significant growth in the next few years. The automotive motors market is expected to grow proportionally to the regional automotive market.

Moreover, the rising adoption of EVs in the Asia Pacific is expected to drive the production of automotive motors. In Asia Pacific countries, attractive government incentives to popularize electromobility and increased investments by automakers are expected to drive the market.

North America is expected to be the second-fastest market in the forecast period

The North American automotive industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors globally. High adoption of LCVs and the electrification of automotive applications in the US market mainly influence the North American automotive industry. The political conditions in the US directly affect the North American auto sector. The leading market players such as Infineon, Cummins, Gates Corporation, and TI Automotive in the automotive motors market are based in the US. As the US is the largest market for premium cars in North America, it is also the largest market for advanced automotive motors. The OEMs in North America have focused on the development of fuel-efficient vehicles to meet federal fuel-efficiency mandates. Furthermore, several OEMs are planning to set up new production facilities in Mexico and Canada, which, in turn, would drive the demand for automotive motors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Automotive Motors Market to Grow at Significant Rate during the Forecast Period (2020-2025)4.2 Asia Pacific Estimated to Lead the Global Market in 20204.3 Global Automotive Motors Market, by Vehicle Type and Function4.4 Automotive Motors Market, by Function4.5 Automotive Motors Market, by Motor Type4.6 Automotive Motors Market, by Vehicle Type4.7 Automotive Motors Market, by Electric Vehicle Type4.8 Automotive Motors Market, by Electric Vehicle Motor Type4.9 Automotive Motors Market, by Application Type 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Focus on Comfort Features5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Safety and Convenience5.2.1.3 Rise in Demand for Advanced Automation Systems5.2.1.4 Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Weight and Cost Reduction5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Wide Number of Applications Employing Electric Motors5.2.3.2 Electrification of Commercial Vehicles5.2.3.3 Demand for Luxury Vehicles5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials5.2.5 Impact of Market Dynamics5.3 Revenue Missed: Opportunities for Automotive Motors Manufacturers5.4 Porter'S Five Forces5.4.1 Threat of New Entrants5.4.1.1 Presence of Well-Established Players Makes the Threat of New Entrants Low5.4.2 Threat of Substitutes5.4.2.1 Technological Advancements Act As Influencing Factors5.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.4.3.1 Low Supplier Concentration & Product Differentiation Keep the Bargaining Power of Suppliers in Check5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.4.4.1 Supplier Concentration Decreases the Bargaining Power of Buyers5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.4.5.1 Well Established Players & Long Term Contracts Limit the Competition5.5 Technology Analysis5.5.1 Introduction5.5.2 High-Power Electric Motors5.5.3 Induction Motors5.6 Value Chain Analysis5.7 Ecosystem Analysis5.8 Average Selling Pricing Analysis5.9 Tariff & Regulations Overview5.9.1 Canada5.9.2 China5.9.3 France5.9.4 Austria5.9.5 Germany5.9.6 Spain5.10 Patent Analysis5.10.1 Patent Analysis5.10.2 Methodology5.10.3 Document Type5.10.4 Patents Filed5.10.5 Patent Application Trends - Last 5 Years5.10.5.1 Insight5.11 Case Study Analysis5.11.1 Intelligent Motors Equipped with Microcomputers5.11.2 Aisin Seiki5.12 Automotive Motors Market, Scenarios (2020-2025)5.12.1 most Likely Scenario5.12.2 Optimistic Scenario5.12.3 Pessimistic Scenario 6 Introduction to COVID-196.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment6.2 COVID-19 Economic Assessment6.2.1 COVID-19 Economic Impact - Scenario Assessment6.3 Impact on Global Automotive Industry6.4 Impact on Global Automotive Motors Market6.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Motors 7 Automotive Motors Market, by Function7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Research Methodology7.1.2 Assumptions7.1.3 Key Primary Insights7.2 Performance Motors7.2.1 Increasing Developments in Electric Vehicle Technology to Drive Demand7.3 Comfort Motors7.3.1 Demand for High-Quality Cooling Systems Would Fuel Demand7.4 Safety Motors7.4.1 Mandates for Safety Features in Commercial Vehicles will Drive Demand7.5 Market Leaders 8 Automotive Motors Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Research Methodology8.1.2 Assumptions8.1.3 Key Primary Insights8.2 Electric Water Pump8.3 Radiator Cooling Fan8.4 Electronic Throttle Valve Control8.5 Electronic Variable Gear Ratio8.6 Electric Variable Valve Timing8.7 Variable Nozzle Turbo8.8 Adjustable Pedal8.9 Electric Power Steering8.10 Wiper8.11 Starter8.12 EGR8.13 Fuel Pump8.14 Power Antenna8.15 Air Conditioners8.16 Door Mirror8.17 Power Window8.18 Tilt Steering8.19 Blower8.20 Power Seat8.21 Electric Sunroof8.22 Door Closer8.23 Cruise Control8.24 Adaptive Front Light8.25 Electronic Stability Control8.26 ABS8.27 Electronic Parking Brake8.28 Market Leaders 9 Automotive Motors Market, by Motor Type9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Research Methodology9.1.2 Assumptions9.1.3 Key Primary Insights9.2 Brushed Motors9.2.1 Easy of Speed Control to Fuel Demand9.3 Brushless Motors9.3.1 Wide Range of Applications will Drive Demand9.4 Stepper Motors9.4.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Ideal Design will Boost Demand9.5 Market Leaders 10 Automotive Motors Market, by Vehicle Type10.1 Introduction10.1.1 Research Methodology10.1.2 Assumptions10.1.3 Key Primary Insights10.2 Passenger Car10.2.1 Increasing Emission Mandates to Drive Demand10.3 Light Commercial Vehicle10.3.1 Demand for Last Mile Delivery to Boost the Segment10.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle10.4.1 Increasing Focus on Safer and Efficient Logistics will Drive Demand10.5 Market Leaders 11 Automotive Motors Market, by Electric Vehicle Type11.1 Introduction11.1.1 Research Methodology11.1.2 Assumptions11.1.3 Key Primary Insights11.2 BEV11.2.1 Increase in Demand for Zero Emission Vehicles to Drive Demand11.3 HEV11.3.1 Government Initiates on Purchase to Drive Demand11.4 PHEV11.4.1 Substantial Tax Rebates will Fuel PHEV Sales11.5 Market Leaders 12 Automotive Motors Market, by EV Motor Type12.1 Introduction12.1.1 Research Methodology12.1.2 Assumptions12.1.3 Key Primary Insights12.2 Traction Motors12.2.1 Advanced Designs and High Energy Efficiency to Drive Demand12.3 Brushed Motors12.3.1 Low Cost and Simple Drive Control Model to Drive Demand12.4 Brushless Motors12.4.1 High Efficiency for Electric Vehicles and Traction Characteristics Would Drive Demand12.5 Stepper Motors12.5.1 Electrification of Vehicles will Drive Demand12.6 Induction Motors12.6.1 Lesser Complexity and Low Cost to Drive Demand12.7 Other Motors12.7.1 High Power Density and Compactness to Drive Demand12.8 Market Leaders 13 Automotive Motors Market, by Region13.1 Introduction13.2 Asia Pacific13.3 Europe13.4 North America13.5 Rest of the World (RoW) 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Overview14.2 Market Ranking Analysis14.3 Market Evaluation Framework14.4 Market Share Analysis, 201914.5 Market Evaluation Framework: Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Players14.6 Competitive Landscape14.6.1 Introduction14.6.2 Star14.6.3 Emerging Leaders14.6.4 Pervasive14.6.5 Emerging Companies14.7 Strength of Product Portfolio14.8 Business Strategy Excellence14.9 Winners Vs. Losers14.10 Key Developments by Leading Players in the Market, 2017-202014.10.1 New Product Development14.10.2 Acquisition14.10.3 Joint Venture14.10.4 Expansion 15 Company Profiles15.1 Robert Bosch Gmbh15.2 Nidec Corporation15.3 Siemens Ag15.4 Continental Ag15.5 Denso Corporation15.6 Johnson Electric15.7 Magna International15.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation15.9 Valeo15.10 Mahle Gmbh15.11 Mitsuba Corporation15.12 Borgwarner Inc.15.13 Other Major Players15.13.1 Asia Pacific15.13.1.1 Mikuni15.13.1.2 Aisin Seiki15.13.1.3 Gmb Corporation15.13.1.4 Toshiba15.13.2 Europe15.13.2.1 Infineon Technologies15.13.2.2 Magneti Marelli15.13.2.3 Wabco Holdings15.13.2.4 Repxpert (Schaeffler)15.13.2.5 Faulhaber Group15.13.2.6 Hella15.13.3 North America15.13.3.1 Cummins15.13.3.2 TI Automotive15.13.3.3 Regal BeloitFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x8s2nq

