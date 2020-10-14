Global Automotive Marketplaces Annual Report 2020 Featuring 237 Companies
DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Automotive Marketplaces Annual" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In the 2020 Automotive Marketplaces Annual, a blockbuster report, you'll find:
- Top 50: ranking the largest auto sites and apps by visits globally
- Top 10: by revenues globally
- Industry trends: Auto sites expanding along the value chain
- Company spotlights: Deep dives into strategy and tactics at the world's leading automotive marketplace companies: CarSales, Auto Trader UK, ICar Asia and more.
- COVID-19 Effect: What's the latest
- Companies to Watch: Cazoo, SberAuto, Roadster
- And much more...
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive summary
- Automotive sites are moving up the value chain
2. Industry trends
- Covid-19 and cars: The rise in digital retailing
- What technologies are auto verticals adopting?
- The future of auto marketplaces
3. Company spotlights
- Top 10 automotive marketplace groups by revenue
- AutoDeal: Is the Philippines ready for online car buying?
- Auto.ru and Avito: Two giants vie for leadership
- Auto Trader: Can it drive more revenue from the dealer base?
- Carsales: Membership focus in Oz, digital retail in S. Korea
- Carsome: B-to-c launched in bid to win Southeast Asia
- U.S. auto ecosystem: Mix of marketplaces, digital dealers
- U.S. automotive marketplaces to consolidate?
- Carvana: Is it on its way to becoming a marketplace?
- Carvana case study: Buying a car via the digital dealer
- ICar Asia: Shoring up supply key to driving car transactions
4. Companies to Watch
- Cazoo: Leading the digital dealer revolution in the U.K.
- Roadster: Counterbalance in growing battle vs. Carvana
- Santander Group: New site in Germany, deal in Peru
- SberAuto: Marketplace launched by Russia's biggest bank
5. Top 50 automotive marketplaces and classifieds sites
6. Global roundup of new tech and products
7. Top automotive ad sites/apps by country
8. Mini AIM Group Marketplaces Report
- EQT agrees to acquire Idealista and Casa.it
- Companies in this edition
Companies Mentioned
- 2DeHands.be/2EmeMain.be
- 51Job
- 58.com
- 8891.com.tw
- 999.md
- AAAAuto
- Abw.by
- Adevinta
- Adyen
- Allegro
- Amazon
- Apax Partners
- Arabam.com
- Auction
- Auto
- Auto Trader UK
- Auto.Bazos.cz
- Auto.Jofogas.hu
- Auto.Kufar.by
- Auto.Ria.com
- Auto.ru
- AutoBoerse.de
- AutoConvert
- AutoCosmos
- AutoDeal
- AutoHero
- AutoHome
- AutoMd.su
- AutoPlius.lt
- AutoScout
- AutoTrack.nl
- AutoTrader.ca
- AutoUncle
- AutoVit.ro
- Automobile.at
- Autotrader.com
- Av.by
- Avito.ma
- Avito.ru
- Axel Springer
- BCA
- BahCar.com
- Bama.ir
- Bayt.com
- BeliMobileGue
- BikeWale.com
- Bilbasen.dk
- Bilhandel.dk
- Biltorvet.dk
- BitAuto
- Blocket
- BobaeDream.co.kr
- BonBanh.com
- BroomMarked.no
- BuyACar
- Bytbil.com
- Car.gr
- Car.ru
- CarDekho
- CarFax
- CarFirst
- CarGurus
- CarList
- CarPrice.ru
- CarSemsar.com
- CarSensor.net
- CarView.Yahoo.co.jp
- CarWale.com
- CarWow
- Carbay
- CareerBuilder
- Carmudi
- Carnext
- Carousell
- Carro
- Carroya.com
- Cars
- Cars.com
- Cars45.com
- CarsDB.com
- CarsGuide
- Carsales
- Carsome
- Carvana
- Carzam
- Casa.it
- CashMyCar
- Cazoo
- Cheki
- ChileAutos.cl
- CitNow
- Clutch
- CoPart.com
- Coches.com
- Coches.net
- Costco
- Cox Automotive
- Craigslist
- Cyrix
- DasWeltAuto.at
- DeMotores.com.ar
- Dealer Auction
- Dealer Inspire
- DealerFinance
- DealerTrack
- Dealers.com
- DoneDeal.ie
- Drive.com.au
- Drom.ru
- Droom
- Dubizzle
- EBay
- EBayKleinanzeigen.de
- ECars
- EQT
- Edmunds
- Encar
- Finn.no
- Frontier Car Group
- GarirBazar.com
- GoCar
- Goo-Net.com
- GooBike.com
- Grupo
- Guazi.com
- Gumtree
- HasznaltAuto.hu
- Hatla2ee.com
- HeyCar
- IAAI.com
- ICarAsia
- ICarros
- Idealista
- Indeed
- InfoCasas
- Instacarro
- JBA BidWin Auction
- JoAutok
- JobIndex
- Jobvite
- KBB
- Kaidee.com
- Kavak
- Kijiji
- Kolesa.kz
- KupujemProdajem.com
- Kvd.se
- LaCentrale
- LeBonCoin
- LotLinx
- MaVoitureCash
- Marktplaats.nl
- MercadoLibre
- Mercari
- Milanuncios.com
- Mitula.com
- Mobil
- Modix
- Monster.com
- Moteur.ma
- MotoDeal.com.ph
- MotoScout
- Motorfy
- Motors.co.uk
- Mudah.my
- MyCarForum.com
- MyTuskar
- NeoAuto
- NeoStar.hr
- NettiAuto
- Njuskalo.hr
- OLX
- OneClick
- OnlineVehicleTrading.com
- OpenSooq
- Opendoor
- Oto.com
- OtoMoto.pl
- PakWheels
- PayCar
- Philkotse.com
- PolovniAutomobili.com
- ProntoPiso.com
- Prosus
- Proto
- Q8Car.com
- Realtor.com
- Recruit Holdings
- ReezoCar.com
- Roadster
- Rst.ua
- SAuto.cz
- Sahibinden
- Santander Group
- Saramin.co.kr
- SberAuto
- Schibsted
- SemiNuevos.com
- SgCarMart.com
- SoloAutos
- Spinny
- StandVirtual.com
- Subito.it
- Sun Auto
- SwiftCourt
- Syarah
- TaladRod.com
- Talent.com
- Tencent
- Tonaton.com
- Tori.fi
- TradeMe
- True
- Trulia
- Tucarro.com
- Uxin
- Vehicle Check
- Vibbo.com
- Vroom
- WabiCar
- Wallapop.com
- Wayke.se
- WeCashAnyCar
- WebMotors
- Willhaben.at
- WirKaufenDeinAuto
- Xe.gr
- XpressJobs
- YallaMotor
- Yandex
- Yapo.cl
- Youla
- Zap
- ZigWheels
- Zillow
- Zumper
- Zuto
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8iu4rl
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-marketplaces-annual-report-2020-featuring-237-companies-301152211.html
SOURCE Research and Markets