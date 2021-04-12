Global Automotive Hypervisor Market (2021 To 2026) - Leveraging Automotive Software For Embedded Hypervisors Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Hypervisor Market by Type (Type 1 & Type 2), Vehicle Type (PC, LCV & HCV), End User (Economy, Mid-Priced & Luxury), Level of Autonomous Driving (Autonomous & Semi-Autonomous (Level 1, 2 & 3), Bus System, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive hypervisor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 39.3% during the forecast period to reach USD 704 million by 2026 from an estimated USD 134 million in 2021.

Adoption of advanced features in vehicles and the rise in adoption of connected cars would drive the growth of the automotive hypervisor market. Also, virtualized hypervisor layer in in-vehicle infotainment reduces the complexity of the electrical architecture of vehicles. However, the lack of standard protocol to develop software platforms for automotive applications is a major restraint for the growth of the automotive hypervisor market.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a slight impact on the automotive hypervisor market. Both the production and sales of new vehicles had come to a halt in Q1 and Q2 of 2020 across the globe as the whole ecosystem had been disrupted. However, in the next two quarters, the sale of vehicles has been on the rise especially for passenger vehicles. OEMs had to wait until lockdowns were lifted to resume production, which affected their business. Post the pandemic, the demand for mass transportation would increase, as people would return to their workplace, and use public transportation. In addition, component manufacturing is also suspended, and small Tier II and Tier III manufacturers could face liquidity issues

Type 1 is the fastest growing segment in the automotive hypervisor market during the forecast period.

Type 1 is the fastest growing segment due to its simple architecture in the hardware which is attributed to its growth during the forecast period. The major advantage of type 1 hypervisor does not manipulate the hardware, unlike type 2 segment. Type 1 hypervisor helps in the high performance of the system application as the virtual layer interacts directly with the kernel. Thus, placing hardware, hypervisor, and the operating system making the operation more efficient in automotive applications. These factors are combinedly contributing to the fastest growth of type 1 segment of the automotive hypervisor market.

The passenger car segment is expected to dominate the automotive hypervisor market.

Intervention of innovative technologies in advanced user interface coupled with the integration of various automotive applications to support centralized function in the passenger car segment is fuelling the growth of the automotive hypervisor market. The software, as well as hardware content and onboard computer systems in passenger vehicles, are more compared to commercial vehicles. The connected passenger cars are expected to be the ultimate Internet of Things (IoT) in the coming years. These factors are majorly responsible for the anticipated growth of the passenger car segment in the automotive hypervisor market.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is a vast geographical region comprising countries like Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Thailand. China is the largest producer of automobiles in the world. Recent infrastructure developments have boosted the passenger, light-duty and electric vehicle markets in the region. Furthermore, nearly all major OEMs have invested in the Chinese market, which is inclined toward small and affordable passenger vehicles. Also, the automotive industry in India is growing at a faster rate than many other countries in Asia Pacific. There has been an increase in the demand for luxury and mid-priced vehicles in the country over the past decade. OEMs such as Suzuki and Hyundai are now offering advanced electronic applications in their mid-segment vehicle variants, which will drive the demand for the automotive hypervisor market in the future. In addition to this, countries like Japan, South Korea, and Thailand are again pushing the growth of the automotive hypervisor market in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive Hypervisor Market4.2 Automotive Hypervisor Market Share, by Country4.3 Automotive Hypervisor Market, by Type4.4 Automotive Hypervisor Market, by Level of Autonomous Driving4.5 Automotive Hypervisor Market, by End-user4.6 Automotive Hypervisor Market, by Vehicle Type

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Integration of Various Automotive Applications to Support Centralized Function5.2.1.2 Increasing Complexity of Electrical/Electronic (E/E) Architecture in Modern Vehicles5.2.1.3 Increasing Use of Innovative Technologies in Advanced User Interface5.2.1.4 Increasing Adoption of Connected Cars and Advanced Automotive Technologies5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Lack of Standard Protocols to Develop Software Platforms for Automotive Applications5.2.2.2 Lower Implementation of Technology in Economy Vehicles5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Leveraging Automotive Software for Embedded Hypervisors5.2.3.2 Advanced Embedded Technology is the Key for Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Cars5.2.3.3 Consolidation of EcUS5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Impact of Hardware on Power Management5.2.4.2 Risk of Cybersecurity in Connected Vehicles5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.4 Value Chain Analysis5.5 Case Study5.5.1 A Case Study on Autov- An Automotive Testbed for Real-Time Virtualization5.5.2 A Case Study for the Evaluation of Embedded Hypervisor on the Automotive Platform5.6 Patent Analysis5.7 Regulatory Overview5.8 Recommendations for Hypervisor Deployment by Key Industry Players5.9 Introduction to COVID-195.10 COVID-19 Health Assessment5.11 COVID-19 Economic Assessment5.11.1 COVID-19 Economic Impact-Scenario Assessment5.11.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Industry5.11.3 Oem Announcements5.11.4 Impact on Automotive Production5.12 Automotive Hypervisor Market, Scenarios (2020-2026)5.12.1 Most Likely Scenario5.12.2 Optimistic Scenario5.12.3 Pessimistic Scenario5.13 Revenue Shift for Automotive Software Vendors

6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Technology Overview6.3 Embedded Hypervisor Technology

7 Automotive Hypervisor Market, by End-user7.1 Introduction7.2 Operational Data7.2.1 Assumptions7.3 Research Methodology7.4 Economy Vehicles7.4.1 Adoption of Advanced Features in Economy Segment Expected to Boost Growth of Hypervisor Technology Market7.5 Mid-Priced Vehicles7.5.1 Advancements in Infotainment Features for Mid-Priced Segment is Fueling the Growth of the Automotive Hypervisor Market7.6 Luxury Vehicles7.6.1 Increasing Adoption of Connected Vehicles is Leading to the Growth of the Luxury Vehicles Segment7.7 Key Primary Insights

8 Automotive Hypervisor Market, by Vehicle Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Operational Data8.2.1 Assumptions8.3 Research Methodology8.4 Passenger Cars8.4.1 Increasing Demand for Connected Vehicles is Expected to Drive the Automotive Hypervisor Market8.5 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)8.5.1 Increasing Sales of Light Commercial Vehicles in North America Are Expected to Drive the Automotive Hypervisor Market8.6 Heavy Commercial Vehicles8.6.1 Enhanced Communication, and Safety Systems to Drive the Heavy Commercial Vehicle Market8.7 Key Primary Insights

9 Automotive Hypervisor Market, by Type9.1 Introduction9.2 Operational Data9.2.1 Assumptions9.3 Research Methodology9.4 Type 19.4.1 Safety Applications Are Expected to Lead to the Demand for the Type 1 Hypervisor Technology9.5 Type 29.5.1 Type 2 Hypervisor to Witness Demand from Non-Critical Applications9.6 Key Primary Insights

10 Automotive Hypervisor Market, by Level of Autonomous Driving10.1 Introduction10.2 Operational Data10.2.1 Assumptions10.3 Research Methodology10.4 Autonomous Vehicles10.4.1 Need for High Efficiency in Self-Driving Vehicles Expected to Boost the Automotive Hypervisor Market10.5 Semi-Autonomous Vehicles10.5.1 Increasing Safety and Convenience Applications Are Expected to Drive Hypervisor Market10.5.2 Level 1 Semi Autonomous Vehicles10.5.3 Level 2 Semi Autonomous Vehicles10.5.4 Level 3 Semi Autonomous Vehicles10.6 Key Primary Insights

11 Automotive Hypervisor Market, by Bus System11.1 Introduction11.2 Can11.3 Ethernet11.4 Flexray11.5 Lin

12 Automotive Hypervisor Market, by Region12.1 Introduction12.2 Operational Data12.3 Research Methodology12.4 Asia-Pacific12.5 Europe12.6 North America12.7 Rest of the World12.8 Key Primary Insights

13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Evaluation Framework13.2 Overview13.3 Market Share Analysis for Automotive Hypervisor13.4 Market Evaluation Framework: Revenue Analysis of Top Listed/Public Players13.5 Ranking Analysis for the Automotive Hypervisor Market13.6 Competitive Scenario13.6.1 New Product Developments13.6.2 Deals13.6.3 Others13.7 Competitive Leadership Mapping for the Automotive Hypervisor Market13.7.1 Stars13.7.2 Emerging Leaders13.7.3 Pervasive13.7.4 Participant13.8 Strength of Product Portfolio13.8.1 Automotive Hypervisor Market: Company Product Footprint, 202013.8.2 Automotive Hypervisor Market: Company Application Footprint, 202013.8.3 Automotive Hypervisor Market: Company Industry Footprint, 202013.8.4 Automotive Hypervisor Market: Company Region Footprint, 202013.9 Automotive Hypervisor Market: Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 202013.10 Winners Vs. Tail-Enders

14 Company Profiles14.1 Key Players14.1.1 Blackberry14.1.2 Siemens14.1.3 Renesas14.1.4 NXP14.1.5 Continental14.1.6 Wind River Systems14.1.7 Green Hills Software14.1.8 Sasken14.1.9 Denso 14.1.10 Visteon 14.1.11 Nutanix 14.1.12 Luxoft14.2 Other Players14.2.1 Panasonic14.2.2 Harman14.2.3 Kpit14.2.4 Tata Elxsi14.2.5 Sysgo14.2.6 Opensynergy14.2.7 Hangsheng Technology14.2.8 Bitdefender14.2.9 Qt Company 14.2.10 IBM 14.2.11 Qualcomm 14.2.12 Vmware 14.2.13 Texas Instruments

15 Appendix15.1 Insights from Industry Experts15.2 Discussion Guide15.3 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal15.4 Available Customizations15.5 Related Reports15.6 Author Details

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ucs0nf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-hypervisor-market-2021-to-2026---leveraging-automotive-software-for-embedded-hypervisors-presents-opportunities-301266797.html

SOURCE Research and Markets