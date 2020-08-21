Global Automotive Fasteners Market Analysis (2020 To 2026) - Featuring Nifco, KOVA Fasteners & Bulten Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Fasteners Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Fasteners market is expected to reach $26.13 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019 to 2026. The mechanical parts that enable to bind two or more parts of a vehicle are known as automotive fasteners. Such products do not fasten permanently thus allowing parts of the vehicle to assembled or dismantled without damaging any part. Different materials, namely iron, stainless steel, aluminum, nickel, brass, and plastic are used to make automotive fasteners. The automotive industry is flooded with a variety of fasteners, specifically for components due to the various shapes, designs, sizes, and qualities.Factors such as growth in the number of semi-autonomous cars and significant growth in the global automotive industry are driving the market growth. Though, emergence of alternatives for automotive fasteners is restraining the market. Significant developments in power train innovations and growth in the electric vehicle industry are creating opportunities for the market.Based on application, interior trim segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period due to the rising focus towards the fuel efficiency enhancement. This property has led to a greater adoption of lightweight materials, such as plastics and aluminum. The similar trend is being observed in the fasteners market for interior trim. All the major automakers are now focusing on plastic and aluminum fasteners, especially in interior trims, to unravel the requirement of CAF Standards and EU carbon emission reduction targets..The key vendors mentioned are The Phillips Screw Company, Permanent Technologies, Inc., Fastener Technology, Atotech, Shanghai Tianbao Fastener Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Shamrock International, Stanley Engineered Fastening, Acument Global Technologies, Jiangsu Xing Chang Jiang International Co., Ltd., Nifco Inc., KOVA Fasteners Pvt Ltd., Bulten AB, Westfield Fasteners Limited, APL, and Birmingham Fastener and Supply Inc. Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered: 1 Market Synopsis 2 Research Outline2.1 Research Snapshot 2.2 Research Methodology 2.3 Research Sources 2.3.1 Primary Research Sources 2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources 3 Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers 3.2 Restraints 4 Market Environment4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Automotive Fasteners Market, By Material5.1 Introduction 5.2 Aluminum 5.3 Brass 5.4 Bronze 5.5 Iron 5.6 Nickel 5.7 Plastic 5.8 Stainless steel 6 Global Automotive Fasteners Market, By Characteristic6.1 Introduction 6.2 Removable 6.3 Semi-Permanent 6.4 Permanent 7 Global Automotive Fasteners Market, By Vehicle Type7.1 Introduction 7.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) 7.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) 7.4 Passenger Car (PC) 8 Global Automotive Fasteners Market, By Product8.1 Introduction 8.2 Threaded 8.3 Non-Threaded 8.4 Adhesive 9 Global Automotive Fasteners Market, By Electric Vehicle9.1 Introduction 9.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) 9.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) 9.4 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) 10 Global Automotive Fasteners Market, By Coating10.1 Introduction 10.2 Passivated Coating 10.3 Cadmium Coating 10.4 Dry Film Lube Coating 10.5 Zinc Coating 11 Global Automotive Fasteners Market, By Fastener Type11.1 Introduction 11.2 Screws 11.3 Rivets 11.4 Bolts 11.5 Nuts 12 Global Automotive Fasteners Market, By Function12.1 Introduction 12.2 Detachable 12.3 Non-Detachable 12.4 Bonding 12.5 Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) 13 Global Automotive Fasteners Market, By Distribution Channel13.1 Introduction 13.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) 13.3 Aftermarket 14 Global Automotive Fasteners Market, By Application14.1 Introduction 14.2 Engine 14.3 Chassis 14.4 Interior Trim 14.5 Front/Rear Axle 14.6 Steering 14.7 Transmission 14.8 Interior 14.9 Exterior 14.10 Powertrain 14.11 Electronics 14.12 Chassis 14.13 Wire Harnessing 15 Global Automotive Fasteners Market, By Geography15.1 Introduction 15.2 North America 15.3 Europe 15.4 Asia Pacific 15.5 South America 15.6 Middle East & Africa 16 Strategic Benchmarking 17 Vendors Landscape17.1 The Phillips Screw Company 17.2 Permanent Technologies, Inc 17.3 Fastener Technology 17.4 Atotech 17.5 Shanghai Tianbao Fastener Manufacturing Co., Ltd 17.6 Shamrock International 17.7 Stanley Engineered Fastening 17.8 Acument Global Technologies 17.9 Jiangsu Xing Chang Jiang International Co., Ltd 17.10 Nifco Inc 17.11 KOVA Fasteners Pvt Ltd 17.12 Bulten AB 17.13 Westfield Fasteners Limited 17.14 APL 17.15 Birmingham Fastener and Supply Inc For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h1v5hx

