Global Automotive Fabric Market Report 2021: Surge In Demand For Environment-friendly Fabric Material

DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Fabric Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component and Material" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growth of the market is strongly driven by advancements in technology, along with preference toward superior comfort and high-quality materials. Moreover, rapid urbanization, economic growth, and surge in demand for automobiles accessories are expected to boost the demand for automotive fabrics. In 2019, the carpet segment held the largest share of the global automotive fabric market. Different materials are used by manufacturers to design automotive carpets, as per suitability. Amongst others, textile are predominantly being used in designing carpet. Such fabrics are exclusively designed by a needle-punched nonwoven or tufted fabric. Polyester (PET), polyamide (PA), polypropylene (PP), viscose (rayon) and Aramid are preferably used as the fiber material in designing carpet material to enhance automotive interiors.

Manufacturer such as Freudenberg are involved in production of primary and secondary carpet backing using spunlaid polyester in automotive industry. Further, it is quite imperative for manufacturer to offer products complying with government requirements and safety standards.Other than textiles, the use of artificial leather have gained prominence over the years. The use of leather in carpet helps to creates unique self-design along with adding style and unparalleled protection to the vehicle floor. With the rapid advancement, the use of improved leather textured carpets has risen, which can be easily maintained and are quite durable.

Further, natural or genuine leather or artificial suede are also used to promote the aesthetic features of floor; however, the use of these material is proportionally less than others. Several manufacturers are involved in developing such material to cater to rising demand. For instance, Hydes is OEM leather supplier which is involved in supplying original and authentic % automotive leather along with other fabrics and materials for carpet components. In 2019, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the market. It is also estimated to register the fastest CAGR in the market over the forecast period. The demand for automotive fabric is expected to increase in the region due to various factors such as increase in spending capacity of the consumers, better living standards and growth in industrialization.

Also, growth in the automotive industry, owing to the rise in the demand for automobiles, is likely to drive the market in the region. Increase in demand for better automobile aesthetic and interiors also favors the growth of the automotive fabric market in the region. Besides these, significant advancements in technology are further expected to promote the growth of automotive fabric market in Asia Pacific. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. Automotive Fabric Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinion 5. Automotive Fabric Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Growing Focus Over Safety, Quality, and Better Automotive Aesthetics5.1.2 Increase in the Sales of Vehicles5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Presence of Alternative Materials5.3 Market Opportunities:5.3.1 Innovative Technological Development in Automotive Fabrics Industry5.4 Future Trends:5.4.1 Surge in Demand for Environment-friendly Fabric Material5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Automotive Fabric - Global Market Analysis6.1 Automotive Fabric Market Overview6.2 Automotive Fabric Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players 7. Automotive Fabrics Market Analysis - By Component7.1 Overview7.2 Automotive Fabrics Market, by Component (2019 and 2027)7.3 Carpet7.4 Headliner7.5 Hood Liner7.6 Insulation7.7 Seat Covering Material 8. Automotive Fabric Market Analysis - By Material8.1 Overview8.2 Automotive Fabric Market, By Material (2019 and 2027)8.3 Textiles8.4 Artificial Leather8.5 Genuine Leather8.6 Artificial Suede 9. Automotive Fabric Market - Geographic Analysis 10. Overview- Impact of COVID-19 11. Industry Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Expansion11.3 Product Launch11.4 Merger and Acquisition 12. Company Profiles

Aunde Group SE

Bader Gmbh And Co. KG

Borgstena Gruppen

Boxmark Leather

Classic Soft Trim

CMI Enterprises

DK Leather Corporation Berhad

Grupo Copo

JBS Couros

Kyowa Leather Cloth

Lear Corporation

Martur

Moriden America, INC.

Sage Automotive Interiors INC.

Scottish Leather

Seiren Co., Ltd

Shawmut Corporation

Suminoe Textile Co., LTD

TB Kawashima CO., LTD

Vulcaflex S.P.A.

