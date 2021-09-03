Global Automotive Engine Oil Market (2021 To 2026) - By Grade, Vehicle Type And Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Engine Oil Market Research Report by Grade, by Vehicle Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Engine Oil Market Research Report by Grade, by Vehicle Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Engine Oil Market size was estimated at USD 44.04 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 45.40 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 3.42% to reach USD 53.90 Billion by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Automotive Engine Oil Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Automotive Engine Oil Market, including Ashland Inc., Castrol Limited, Chevron Corporation, DANA Lubricants Factory LLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, ExxonMobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, GP Petroleums Ltd, Hinduja Group Ltd., Motul, Panama Petrochem Ltd., Pentagon Lubricants Private Limited, Perstorp Holding AB, Petroleum Nasional Berhad, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Saudi Aramco Base Oil Company, Sinopec Petroleum & Chemical Corp., Tide Water Oil Co.( India) Ltd., Total S.A., Valvoline Inc., and Wurth Group. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Automotive Engine Oil Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Automotive Engine Oil Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Automotive Engine Oil Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Automotive Engine Oil Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Automotive Engine Oil Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Automotive Engine Oil Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Automotive Engine Oil Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface

2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. High demand for conventional and synthetic products5.1.1.2. Increasing the production of automobiles5.1.1.3. Government support for automotive engine oil5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Increasing electrification in vehicles5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Government subsidies for car loans and leasing5.1.3.2. Advances in synthetic oil technology5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Low performance of conventional products in extreme weather5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Automotive Engine Oil Market, by Grade6.1. Introduction6.2. Mineral6.3. Semi-synthetic6.4. Synthetic 7. Automotive Engine Oil Market, by Type7.1. Introduction7.2. Alternative Fuel7.3. Diesel7.4. Gasoline 8. Automotive Engine Oil Market, by Vehicle Type8.1. Introduction8.2. Heavy-Duty Vehicles8.3. Light Commercial Vehicles8.4. Motorcycles8.5. Passenger Cars 9. Americas Automotive Engine Oil Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Argentina9.3. Brazil9.4. Canada9.5. Mexico9.6. United States 10. Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine Oil Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Australia10.3. China10.4. India10.5. Indonesia10.6. Japan10.7. Malaysia10.8. Philippines10.9. Singapore10.10. South Korea10.11. Thailand 11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Automotive Engine Oil Market11.1. Introduction11.2. France11.3. Germany11.4. Italy11.5. Netherlands11.6. Qatar11.7. Russia11.8. Saudi Arabia11.9. South Africa11.10. Spain11.11. United Arab Emirates11.12. United Kingdom 12. Competitive Landscape12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix12.1.1. Quadrants12.1.2. Business Strategy12.1.3. Product Satisfaction12.2. Market Ranking Analysis12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player12.4. Competitive Scenario12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement12.4.4. Investment & Funding12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 13. Company Usability Profiles13.1. Ashland Inc.13.2. Castrol Limited13.3. Chevron Corporation13.4. DANA Lubricants Factory LLC13.5. Exxon Mobil Corporation13.6. ExxonMobil Corp.13.7. FUCHS PETROLUB SE13.8. GP Petroleums Ltd13.9. Hinduja Group Ltd.13.10. Motul13.11. Panama Petrochem Ltd.13.12. Pentagon Lubricants Private Limited13.13. Perstorp Holding AB13.14. Petroleum Nasional Berhad13.15. Royal Dutch Shell PLC13.16. Saudi Aramco Base Oil Company13.17. Sinopec Petroleum & Chemical Corp.13.18. Tide Water Oil Co.( India) Ltd.13.19. Total S.A.13.20. Valvoline Inc.13.21. Wurth Group 14. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4k6hd1

