Global Automotive Camshaft Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

The global automotive camshaft market reached a value of US$ 3.07 Billion in 2020. A camshaft is a rod-like structure which controls the input of fuel and expulsion of exhaust fumes in an internal combustion engine. It is driven by the crankshaft and forms one of the most vital components which govern the overall performance of an engine. It is connected to the camshaft either directly, via a gear or through a timing belt. In certain types of engines, the camshaft also serves the purpose of driving the distributor as well as operating fuel injectors in early fuel injection systems. Looking forward, the global automotive camshaft market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.The leading automotive companies such as BMW, Audi, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz are incorporating the variable valve (VVT) technology in their latest car models. This technology helps in improving engine performance by changing the duration of the opening and closing of valves during operations. In recent years, the demand for high-performance vehicles using VVT technology has led to a significant surge in the sales of camshafts across the globe. Apart from this, stringent automobile standards introduced by the governing authorities in various countries and the emerging trend of engine downsizing are also propelling the market growth. Moreover, on account of increasing investments in infrastructure development, particularly in developing countries, the production of heavy motor vehicles has also increased. Therefore, the rising vehicle fleet size is anticipated to catalyze the demand for automotive camshaft. However, the growing popularity of motor-powered electric vehicles (EVs) represents one of the key factors that can hamper the market growth in the upcoming years.The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global automotive camshaft market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global automotive camshaft market in any manner.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Mahle GmbH, JD Norman Industries, Inc., Thyssenkrupp AG, Linamar Corporation, Estas Camshaft & Chilled Cast, Crance Cams Inc., Aichi Forge USA Inc., Engine Power Components Inc., Hirschvogel Holding GmbH, Kautex Textron Gmbh & Co. KG, Shadbolt Cams, Comp Performance Group, Precision Camshafts Ltd., Varroc Group, Camshaft Machine Company, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive camshaft market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global automotive camshaft industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive camshaft industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the manufacturing technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global automotive camshaft industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global automotive camshaft industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive camshaft industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global automotive camshaft industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Automotive Camshaft Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Technology5.5 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel5.7 Market Breakup by Region5.8 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Technology6.1 Cast Camshaft6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Forged Steel Camshaft6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Assembled Camshaft6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type7.1 Passenger Car7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Light Commercial Vehicle7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel8.1 OEM8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Aftermarket8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 Europe9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 North America9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Asia Pacific9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Middle East and Africa9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Mahle GmbH14.3.2 JD Norman Industries, Inc.14.3.3 Thyssenkrupp AG14.3.4 Linamar Corporation14.3.5 Estas Camshaft & Chilled Cast14.3.6 Crance Cams Inc14.3.7 Aichi Forge USA Inc.14.3.8 Engine Power Components Inc.14.3.9 Hirschvogel Holding GmbH 14.3.10 Kautex Textron Gmbh & Co. KG 14.3.11 Shadbolt Cams 14.3.12 Comp Performance Group 14.3.13 Precision Camshafts Ltd. 14.3.14 Varroc Group 14.3.15 Camshaft Machine Company

