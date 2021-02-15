Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market (2020 To 2026) - By Component, Technology, Process, Application, Vehicle Type, Demand Category, Company And Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Service), By Technology, By Process, By Application, By Vehicle Type, By Demand Category, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market is driven by the growing adoption of advanced automotive solutions such as advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), adaptive cruise control (ACC), blind sport alert, among others by different OEMs. Additionally, government regulations to improve the safety in vehicles while assuring environmental sustainability is further expected to propel the market. Furthermore, ongoing technological advancements and new product launches by the major OEMs operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth through 2026. However, lack of proper automotive IT infrastructure especially in the emerging countries can hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Besides, high procurement and operational costs further restricts the market growth over the next few years.The Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market is segmented based on component, technology, process, application, vehicle type, demand category, company and region. Based on technology, the market can be categorized into deep learning, machine learning, context awareness, computer vision, natural language processing and others. The deep learning segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period on account of the increasing popularity and adoption of self-driving cars. Additionally, the major players operating in the market are also investing a lot in the development of self-driving cars. While the computer vision segment is also expected to grow significantly on account of its use in autonomous vehicles for signal recognition, image recognition, driver monitoring, among others. Based on process, the market can be fragmented into signal recognition, image recognition and data mining. The data mining segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the large volumes of data being generated and processed in autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles. Based on application, the market can be grouped into human-machine interface, semi-autonomous driving and autonomous driving. The human-machine interface segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the growing need for providing enhanced customer experience.Regionally, the automotive artificial intelligence market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth in the overall automotive artificial intelligence market owing to the growing demand for premium vehicle and increased adoption of AI and AI based services and solutions especially among the autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles in the region.The major players operating in the automotive artificial intelligence market are NVIDIA Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Harman International Industries Inc., Xilinx Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Tesla Inc., Volvo Car Corporation and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments. Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market from 2016 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market based on component, technology, process, application, vehicle type, demand category, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.The publisher calculated the market size of the Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied. Key Target Audience:

Automotive artificial intelligence service provider companies

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to automotive artificial intelligence

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities. Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence 4. Executive Summary 5. Voice of Customer 6. Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Outlook6.1. Market Size & Forecast6.1.1. By Value6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.2.1. By Component (Hardware, Software, Service)6.2.2. By Technology (Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Context Awareness, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing, Others)6.2.3. By Process (Signal Recognition, Image Recognition, Data Mining)6.2.4. By Application (Human-Machine Interface, Semi-autonomous Driving, Autonomous Driving)6.2.5. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars v/s Commercial Vehicles)6.2.6. By Demand Category (OEM v/s Aftermarket)6.2.7. By Company (2020)6.2.8. By Region6.3. Product Market Map 7. Asia-Pacific Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis 8. Europe Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.3. Europe: Country Analysis 9. North America Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Outlook9.1. Market Size & Forecast9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.3. North America: Country Analysis 10. South America Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Outlook10.1. Market Size & Forecast10.2. Market Share & Forecast10.3. South America: Country Analysis 11. Middle East and Africa Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Outlook11.1. Market Size & Forecast11.2. Market Share & Forecast11.3. MEA: Country Analysis 12. Market Dynamics12.1. Drivers12.2. Challenges 13. Market Trends & Developments 14. Competitive Landscape14.1. NVIDIA Corporation14.2. Alphabet Inc.14.3. Intel Corporation14.4. IBM Corporation14.5. Microsoft Corporation14.6. Harman International Industries Inc.14.7. Xilinx Inc.14.8. Qualcomm Inc.14.9. Tesla Inc.14.10. Volvo Car Corporation 15. Strategic Recommendations 16. About the Publisher & DisclaimerFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2d457n

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-artificial-intelligence-market-2020-to-2026---by-component-technology-process-application-vehicle-type-demand-category-company-and-region-301228375.html

SOURCE Research and Markets