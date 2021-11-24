Global Automotive Appearance Chemicals Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Appearance Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive appearance chemicals market exhibited stable growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during 2021-2026.Automotive appearance chemicals help clean and remove dirt from vehicles while enhancing their shine and durability. They generally include cleaners, protectants, compounds, cleaner glazes, sealants, and polishes and swirl removers. They are made using phosphates, colorants, fragrances, water, solvents, oils, abrasives, surfactants, emulsifiers, silicones, and synthetic waxes. Presently, several manufacturers are launching innovative product variants to remove oxidation, scratches, scuffs, dulling, water spots, and buffer swirls, which further assist in protecting and retaining the visual appearance of vehicles.Significant growth in car ownership on account of rapid urbanization and inflating disposable incomes represents one of the main factors influencing the market. Moreover, the boosting sales of vehicles for commercial and industrial uses are catalyzing the demand for automotive appearance chemicals across the globe. Besides this, due to growing environmental concerns, government agencies of several countries are implementing stringent regulations on petroleum products like waxes and coatings. As a result, leading manufacturers are utilizing bio-based chemicals to manufacture eco-friendly product variants. They are also investing in research and development (R&D) activities to expand the usage of automotive appearance chemicals, which is widening their scope and offering lucrative growth opportunities.

Apart from this, due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the implementation of complete lockdown in numerous countries, individuals are preferring private cars as the safest mode of transportation instead of public transport. This, along with the burgeoning automotive industry, is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3M Company Inc., BASF SE, Blue Ribbon Products Inc., Dow Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Mothers Polishes Wax Cleaners Inc., Niteo Products LLC, Northern Labs Inc. (Knowlton Development Corporation Inc), Tetrosyl Limited (MWR Sales Limited), Turtle Wax Inc. and Valvoline Inc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive appearance chemicals market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive appearance chemicals market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive appearance chemicals market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Automotive Appearance Chemicals Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Application6.1 Waxes6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Polishes6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Protectants6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Wheel and Tire Cleaners6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Windshield Washer Fluids6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Others6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by End Use7.1 Passenger Cars7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Light Commercial Vehicles7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis 10 Value Chain Analysis 11 Porters Five Forces Analysis 12 Price Analysis 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 3M Company Inc.13.3.1.1 Company Overview13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio13.3.1.3 Financials13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.2 BASF SE13.3.2.1 Company Overview13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio13.3.2.3 Financials13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.3 Blue Ribbon Products Inc.13.3.3.1 Company Overview13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio13.3.4 Dow Inc.13.3.4.1 Company Overview13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio13.3.4.3 Financials13.3.5 Illinois Tool Works Inc.13.3.5.1 Company Overview13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio13.3.5.3 Financials13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.6 Mothers Polishes Wax Cleaners Inc.13.3.6.1 Company Overview13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio13.3.7 Niteo Products LLC13.3.7.1 Company Overview13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio13.3.8 Northern Labs Inc. (Knowlton Development Corporation Inc)13.3.8.1 Company Overview13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio13.3.9 Tetrosyl Limited (MWR Sales Limited)13.3.9.1 Company Overview13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.10 Turtle Wax Inc.13.3.10.1 Company Overview13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.11 Valvoline Inc.13.3.11.1 Company Overview13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio13.3.11.3 Financials13.3.11.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q0l1um

