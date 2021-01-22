Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market (2020 To 2025) - Enhanced Functionalities In Lighting Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Ambient Lighting Market by Electric & Hybrid (BEV, HEV, PHEV), Application (Footwell, Door, Dashboard, Center Console), Passenger Car (C, D, E, and F), Aftermarket (Country and Application (Interior and Exterior)) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ambient lighting market for automotive, by value, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2025. It is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 3.0 billion in 2020.

The key factors driving the market growth include increasing penetration of ambient lighting in low to mid-segment vehicles, inclination toward luxury, and increasing vehicle production. The improving economic condition of developing regions such as Asia Oceania has boosted the market for premium vehicles, which are equipped with ambient lighting.

Centre Console ambient lighting to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period The market for dashboard ambient lighting is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The increasing demand for ambient lighting and luxury vehicles are the key growth drivers for the center console ambient lighting market.

Asia Oceania to dominate the market growth

Asia Oceania is estimated to see the fastest growth of the ambient lighting market for automotive, in terms of value. This growth is primarily driven by increasing vehicle production and increasing penetration of luxury cars in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary3.1 Pre- & Post-COVID-19 Scenario 4 Premium Insights4.1 Automotive Ambient Lighting Market: Attractive Opportunities in Oe Market4.2 OE Automotive Ambient Lighting Market, by Region4.3 OE Automotive Ambient Lighting Market, by Vehicle Type4.4 OE Automotive Ambient Lighting Market, by Application4.5 Automotive Ambient Lighting Market for Ev, by Region4.6 Automotive Ambient Lighting Market for Ev, by Vehicle Type4.7 Automotive Ambient Lighting Market for Ev, by Application4.8 Automotive Ambient Lighting Aftermarket, by Region 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Sale of Ultra-Luxurious Vehicles5.2.1.2 Efforts to Optimize Interior Lighting5.2.1.3 Consumer Inclination Toward Comfort & Safety Features5.2.1.4 Easy Availability of Aftermarket Solutions5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Cost of Oe Integration5.2.2.2 Higher Cost of Led Lights Compared to Halogen Lights5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Enhanced Functionalities in Lighting5.2.3.2 Increasing Use of Mood Lighting5.2.3.3 Collaborations Among Automotive OEMs and Lighting System Manufacturers5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Possibility of Driver Distraction5.2.4.2 Presence of Unorganized Aftermarket5.2.4.3 Volatility of Raw Material Prices5.2.4.4 Increase in Competition from Local Companies Offering Counterfeit/Retrofit Solutions5.3 Scenario Analysis5.3.1 most Likely Scenario5.3.2 Optimistic Scenario5.3.3 Pessimistic Scenario5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.4.1 Competitive Rivalry5.4.2 Threat of New Entrants5.4.3 Threat of Substitutes5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.4.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.5 Value Chain Analysis5.5.1 Research and Product Development Executives5.5.2 Raw Material/Component Suppliers5.5.3 Original Equipment Manufacturers5.5.4 Distributors and Sales Representatives5.5.5 End-users5.6 Key Technology Trends5.7 Lighting Products: Tariff Related Data5.8 US: Import and Export Data for Electric Lamps and Lighting Fittings, 2008-2019 (USD Billion)5.9 Case Studies Related to Ambient Lighting Market5.9.1 Case Study 1: BMW Group and Lighting Engineering Group at Ilmenau University5.9.2 Case Study 2: Influence of Ambient Lighting in a Vehicle Interior on the Driver's Perceptions 6 Impact of COVID-196.1 Introduction to COVID-196.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment6.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment6.3.1 COVID-19 Economic Impact - Scenario Assessment6.3.2 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Global Automotive Industry6.3.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Ambient Lighting Market 7 OE Automotive Ambiance Lighting Market, by Passenger Car Segment7.1 Introduction7.2 C-Segment7.3 D-Segment7.4 E-Segment7.5 F-Segment 8 OE Automotive Ambiance Lighting Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Dashboard8.3 Footwell8.4 Doors8.5 Center Console8.6 Others Ambient 9 OE Automotive Ambient Lighting Market for Electric Vehicles, by Application & Region9.1 Introduction9.2 BEV9.3 FCEV9.4 HEV9.5 PHEV 10 Automotive Ambient Lighting Aftermarket, by Region & Country10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.2.1 US10.2.2 Canada10.2.3 Mexico10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.2 UK10.3.3 France10.3.4 Italy10.4 Asia Oceania10.4.1 China10.4.2 Japan10.4.3 South Korea10.4.4 India10.5 RoW10.5.1 Brazil10.5.2 Russia 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Market Ranking Analysis11.3 Market Evaluation Framework11.4 Market Share Analysis, 201911.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping11.5.1 Star11.5.2 Emerging Leaders11.5.3 Pervasive11.5.4 Participants11.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping SME Players of Automotive Ambient Lighting Market11.6.1 Progressive Company11.6.2 Responsive Companies11.6.3 Dynamic Companies11.6.4 Starting Blocks11.7 Winners Vs. Tailenders11.8 Competitive Situations & Trends11.8.1 New Product Developments11.8.2 Expansions11.8.3 Partnerships/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/Joint Ventures/Agreements/Mergers & Acquisitions 12 Company Profiles12.1 Hella12.2 Valeo12.3 Grupo Antolin12.4 Federal Mogul (Tenneco)12.5 Koito Manufacturing Co Ltd12.6 Osram12.7 General Electric12.8 Philips12.9 Marelli12.10 Stanley Electric Co Ltd12.11 Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH12.12 Other Key Players12.12.1 Draxlmaier Group12.12.2 Tungsram12.12.3 LSI12.12.4 Toshiba Lighting and Technology Corporation12.12.5 Pacific Insight12.12.6 Oshino Lamps Ltd12.12.7 Texas Instruments12.12.8 Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems12.12.9 Sigma International 12.12.10 Lumax Industries Ltd. 12.12.11 Autolite 13 Appendix

