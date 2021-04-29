Global Automotive Alternator Market To Grow By USD 2.14 Billion|Key Drivers, Trends, And Market Forecasts|17000 Technavio Research Reports
The automotive alternator market is poised to grow by USD 2.14 billion during 2021-2025 progressing, at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
The report on the automotive alternator market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing use of electronic components in vehicles, the adoption of new or improved emission standards, and the production shift to low-cost countries.
The automotive alternator market analysis includes application and geography landscape. This study identifies the production shift to low-cost countries as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive alternator market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The automotive alternator market covers the following areas:
Automotive Alternator Market SizingAutomotive Alternator Market ForecastAutomotive Alternator Market AnalysisCompanies Mentioned
- BBB Industries LLC
- BorgWarner Inc.
- DENSO Corp.
- HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA
- Hitachi Ltd.
- MAHLE GmbH
- Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Valeo SA
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- LCVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- M and HCVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
