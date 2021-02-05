Global Automiotive OEM Cyber Security Layout Report 2020: OEMs Are Vigorously Seeking External Collaborations On Vehicle, Communication, Platform, Data, And Applications

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "OEM Cyber Security Layout Report, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research into automotive cyber security: server and digital key are the ports vulnerable to attacks, for which OEMs have stepped up efforts in cyber security.

With advances in the CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electrified) trend, cars are going smarter than ever with functional enrichment. Statistically, the installation rate of telematics features to new cars in China is over 50% from January to October of 2020, a figure projected to rise to 75% or so in 2025. In terms of functionality, intelligent cockpit and advanced automated driving are trending, and features such as multi-modal interaction, multi-display interaction, 5G connectivity, V2X, OTA and digital keys find ever broader application alongside the soaring number of vehicle control codes and more port vulnerabilities to safety threats.

Currently, automotive cyber security events arise mainly from attacks on server, digital key, mobile APP, OBD port among others.

Server acts as the most important port for cyber security, which is exposed to the attack by hackers on an operating system, database, TSP server, OTA server and the like, thus issuing in data tampering, damage and vehicle safety accidents. Most tools of assault on servers are remotely accessible with lower costs, while the data storage over servers is of paramount importance, all of which lead to often a rather high share of attacks on servers.

Digital key, as the second port that matters most to cyber security, is a common media subject to vehicle intrusion and theft. In 2020, there were300,000 Bluetooth digital keys installed in China, coupled with an installation rate at about 4%, with such more functionalities besides lock/unlock & start as account log-in, key sharing, vehicle trajectory record, and parcel delivery to cars, which has ever more implications on vehicle safety.

Different auto brands are subject to varied attacks on vehicle security.

The smarter a car is, the more vulnerable to security attacks it will be. Amid the intelligence trend, all OEMs, whatever Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, VW, Toyota, Honda or Hyundai, have varied exposure to security attacks.

In March 2020, key encryption approaches of OEMs like Toyota, Hyundai and KIA were reported to have limitations with a possibility of intrusions and thefts largely due to the vulnerabilities of TI's DST80 encryption system employed by them. A hacker just stands near the car that packs DST80 remote control key, using the inexpensive Proxmark RFID reader/transmitter for the 'identity theft' of the key and thus getting the encrypted information.

OEM quicken their presence in cyber security

To address serious challenges in automotive cyber security, OEMs are sparing no efforts in security improvement in many aspects: a) information management inside the company and optimization of R&D process; 2) to build a team intended for cyber security; 3) cyber security protection of telematics.

European and American OEMs: Diversified deployments of cyber security protection

Automakers from Europe and America are pushing ahead with cyber security construction roundly with technical superiorities, with a tightened control on information security management inside the company apart from improvements in cyber security protection of telematics. As concerns team construction, the majority of European and American OEMs as usual set up either an independent cyber security division or a subsidiary to ensure information security during a vehicle lifespan.

Mercedes-Benz, for instance, has such three actions for cyber security:

Cloud computing: vehicle data protection enabled by a cloud platform through which the car owner takes control of data openness to the outside while driving, and at the same time relevant information will be eliminated automatically after the car owner leaves his/her car;

Factory: partnership with telecom carriers and equipment vendors to set up intelligent vehicle manufacturing factories with production data safety enabled by 5G mobile network;

Vulnerability protection: joins forces with third-party cybersecurity providers to test and repair the potential vulnerabilities of intelligent connected vehicle.

Japanese and Korean OEMs: More focus on cyber security protection and management inside the company

Nissan Motor, for example, proceeds with intro-company management on information security and perfects the regulations concerned. Over recent years, Nissan has been improving its R&D management system and cyber security platform, with its Tel Aviv-based joint innovation laboratory and collaborations with Israeli start-ups on cyber security testing and study. As yet, Nissan has more than ten cooperative joint prototype projects.

Chinese OEMs: Emerging forces go ahead of the rest.

The emerging carmakers are commendable in cyber security protection. Cases include XPENG Motors that boast concurrent deployments over cloud, vehicle and mobile phone by building a security team on its own and the partnerships with Aliyun, Irdeto, and Keen Security Lab of Tencent in order for a proactive protection system; and NIO that has built a X-Dragon multi-dimensional protection system through a self-owned security team and multi-party cooperation.

Also, the time-honored Chinese automakers follow suit, such as Dongfeng Motor, SAIC, GAC and BAIC that all prioritize the security stewardship during their life cycle. As concerns its overall deployment, SAIC, for example, incorporates its subordinates into the group's cyber security protection and management system and applies the data encryption software (GS-EDS system) with one accord for data safety as a whole; secondly, SAIC builds a cloud platform independently and a proprietary cloud computing center delivering cloud-based security services; last, SAIC founded SAIC Lingshu Software Co., Ltd in charge of developing basic technology platform and sharpening software R&D competence.

OEMs have ever broader cooperation in cyber security.In addition to security enhancement, OEMs are vigorously seeking external collaborations on vehicle, communication, platform, data, and application, to name a few.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview of IoV Cyber Security1.1 Overview1.1.1 Definition1.1.2 IoV Cyber Security Protection1.2 IoV Cyber Security Technology Application1.2.1 T-BOX Safety Technology Application1.2.2 IVI Safety Technology Application1.2.3 Safety Technology Application of Digital Key System1.2.4 PKI Technology Application for Car Cloud Network Communication Security1.2.5 FOTA Safety Technology Application for Onboard System1.3 Automotive Cyber Security Standard Development at Home and Abroad1.3.1 Overview of Automotive Cyber Security Standard Development in China and the World1.3.2 Major International Policies and Regulations on IoV Cyber Security1.3.3 Major European Policies and Regulations on IoV Cyber Security1.3.4 Major American and Japanese Policies and Regulations on IoV Cyber Security1.3.5 Chinese IoV Cyber Security Standard System Architecture1.3.6 Chinese IoV Cyber Security Standard Construction1.4 Status Quo and Trend of Chinese Automotive Cyber Security 1.4.1 Impact of CASE on Cyber Security1.4.2 Knowledge of Industry Insiders on Status Quo of IoV Cyber Security1.4.3 Impact of Vehicle E/E Architecture on Cyber Security1.4.4 Automotive Cyber Security Technology Development Strategy: Cloud1.4.5 Automotive Cyber Security Technology Development Strategy: Communication1.4.6 Automotive Cyber Security Technology Development Strategy: Vehicle

2. Status Quo of Automotive Cyber Security Industry2.1 Analysis of OEM Cyber Security Events2.1.1 Analysis of OEM Cyber Security Events2.1.2 Analysis of OEM Cyber Security Events: Event Summary2.1.3 Analysis (I) of OEM Cyber Security Event (Application)2.1.4 Analysis (II) of OEM Cyber Security Event (Application)2.1.5 Analysis (III) of OEM Cyber Security Event (Platform)2.1.6 Analysis (IV) of OEM Cyber Security Event (Platform)2.1.7 Analysis (V) of OEM Cyber Security Event (Vehicle)2.1.8 Analysis (VI) of OEM Cyber Security Event (Vehicle)2.1.9 Analysis (VII) of OEM Cyber Security Event (Communication) 2.1.10 Analysis (VIII) of OEM Cyber Security Event (Communication)2.2 Comparison of OEM Cyber Security Layouts2.2.1 European and American OEMs2.2.2 Japanese and Korea OEMs2.2.3 Chinese OEMs2.3 Cyber Security Collaborations of OEMs2.3.1 European and American OEMs2.3.2 Japanese and Korea OEMs 2.3.3 Chinese OEMs2.3.4 Chinese Automotive Cyber Security Industry Map

3. Cyber Security Layouts of European and American OEMs3.1 Mercedes-Benz3.2 BMW3.3 Audi3.4 VW3.5 Volvo3.6 Ford3.7GM

4. Cyber Security Layout of Japanese and Korean OEMs4.1 Toyota4.2 Honda4.3 Nissan4.4 Hyundai

5. Cyber Security Layout of Chinese OEMs5.1 Xpeng Motors5.2 NIO5.3 Lixiang5.4 WM Motor5.5 Dongfeng Motor5.6 SAIC5.7 BAIC5.8 GAC

