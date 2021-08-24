Global Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market (2020 To 2028) - Featuring Watco, WesTech Engineering And Ovivo Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automatic tube cleaning system market is expected to grow from US$ 110.08 million in 2020 to US$ 158.18 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.63% from 2020 to 2028.Automatic tube cleaning systems work continuously to eliminate the build-up of any deposits, reducing the frequency of costly maintenance shutdowns while optimizing equipment function. Rising operational efficiency of HVAC systems through automatic tube cleaning system installation drives the growth of the market. However, the design-related faults/limitations in some automatic tube cleaning systems restrain the market growth.The global automatic tube cleaning system market is segmented on the basis of type and industry. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into automatic ball tube cleaning system and automatic brush tube cleaning system. The automatic ball tube cleaning system segment led the market in 2020. Based on industry, the market is segmented into power generation, oil & gas, commercial space, hospitality, and others. The commercial space segment led the market in 2020. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. APAC led the automatic tube cleaning system market in 2020, followed by North America and Europe. The COVID-19 outbreak has severely disrupted the supply chain and manufacturing of industrial equipment. The outbreak across the globe led to lockdown scenarios. This has led the industry experts to analyze that the industry would face up to a quarter of lag in industrial equipment supply chain. The manufacturing industry is likely to pick up pace sooner as governments across the globe lifted the various containment measure steadily to revive the economy. The production of the industrial equipment is anticipated to gain pace from 2021, which is further foreseen to positively influence the industrial equipment manufacturing including automatic tube cleaning system. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology

4. Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America4.2.2 Europe4.2.3 Asia-Pacific4.2.4 Middle East & Africa4.2.5 South America4.3 Ecosystem Analysis4.4 Expert Opinions 5. Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Rising Operational Efficiency of HVAC Systems Through Automatic Tube Cleaning System Installation5.1.2 Growing Usage of Automatic tube Cleaning Systems in Refinery Industry5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Concern Regarding Design and Installation of Automatic Tube Cleaning Systems5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Growing Number of Desalination Projects Worldwide5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Launch of New Power Projects5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market - Global Analysis6.1 Automatic Tube Cleaning System Global Overview6.2 Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking 7. Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - By Type7.1 Overview7.2 Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market Breakdown, by Type, 2020 & 20287.3 Automatic Ball Tube Cleaning System7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Automatic Ball Tube Cleaning System Forecast and Analysis7.4 Automatic brush tube cleaning system7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Automatic brush tube cleaning system Market Forecast and Analysis 8. Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - By Industry8.1 Overview8.2 Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market Breakdown, by Industry, 2020 & 20288.3 Power Generation8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Power Generation Vessel Market Forecast and Analysis8.4 Oil and Gas8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Oil and Gas Market Forecast and Analysis8.5 Commercial Space8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Commercial Space Forecast and Analysis8.6 Hospitality8.6.1 Overview8.6.2 Hospitality Market Forecast and Analysis8.7 Others8.7.1 Overview8.7.2 Others Market Forecast and Analysis 9. Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market - Geographic Analysis 10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market10.1 Overview10.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 11. Industry Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 New Product Development 12. Company Profiles12.1 Ball Tech Energy Ltd.12.1.1 Key Facts12.1.2 Business Description12.1.3 Products and Services12.1.4 Financial Overview12.1.5 SWOT Analysis12.1.6 Key Developments12.2 CET Enviro Pvt. Ltd.12.2.1 Key Facts12.2.2 Business Description12.2.3 Products and Services12.2.4 Financial Overview12.2.5 SWOT Analysis12.2.6 Key Developments12.3 Conco Services LLC12.3.1 Key Facts12.3.2 Business Description12.3.3 Products and Services12.3.4 Financial Overview12.3.5 SWOT Analysis12.3.6 Key Developments12.4 Ecomax Solutions Pvt. Ltd.12.4.1 Key Facts12.4.2 Business Description12.4.3 Products and Services12.4.4 Financial Overview12.4.5 SWOT Analysis12.4.6 Key Developments12.5 Hydroball Technics Holdings Pte Ltd.12.5.1 Key Facts12.5.2 Business Description12.5.3 Products and Services12.5.4 Financial Overview12.5.5 SWOT Analysis12.5.6 Key Developments12.6 Taprogge GMBH12.6.1 Key Facts12.6.2 Business Description12.6.3 Financial Overview12.6.4 SWOT Analysis12.6.5 Key Developments12.7 Watco Group12.7.1 Key Facts12.7.2 Business Description12.7.3 Products and Services12.7.4 Financial Overview12.7.5 SWOT Analysis12.7.6 Key Developments12.8 WesTech Engineering, Inc.12.8.1 Key Facts12.8.2 Business Description12.8.3 Products and Services12.8.4 Financial Overview12.8.5 SWOT Analysis12.8.6 Key Developments12.9 WSA Engineered Systems12.9.1 Key Facts12.9.2 Business Description12.9.3 Products and Services12.9.4 Financial Overview12.9.5 SWOT Analysis12.9.6 Key Developments12.10 Ovivo12.10.1 Key Facts12.10.2 Business Description12.10.3 Products and Services12.10.4 Financial Overview12.10.5 SWOT Analysis12.10.6 Key Developments 13. Appendix

